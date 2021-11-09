Fourteen players from both the offense and defense were dressed in gold for Tuesday's practice following the 20-14 loss to Alabama, including most of LSU's starting offensive line.
Junior defensive back Cordale Flott returned to practice as planned wearing a gold no-contact jersey. Flott did not play against Alabama, but is expected to return against Arkansas.
Offensive linemen Chasen Hines, Charles Turner and Thomas Perry were absent. Marlon Martinez was practicing in the right guard position for Hines.
Freshmen wide receivers Deion Smith and Carter Arceneaux, along with third-string quarterback Matt O'Dowd were also among those absent at practice.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period. Asterisk denotes a player is out for the season:
DL Maason Smith, Fr.
WR, Kayshon Boutte, So.*
CB Eli Ricks, So.*
WR Koy Moore, So. (transfer portal)
DE Andre Anthony, Sr.*
RB John Emery, Jr.*
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.*
LB Josh White, So.
DL Ali Gaye, Sr.*
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr. (transfer portal)
S Jordan Toles, So.
LB Navonteque Strong, So. (transfer portal)
RB Corren Norman, So.
DB Major Burns, So.
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.
LB Jared Small, Sr.*
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
WR LJ Gilyot, So.
NT Joseph Evans So.*
OG Chasen Hines Sr.
QB Matt O'Dowd
Players wearing a gold, non-contact jersey:
RB Ty Davis-Price, Jr.
WR Brian Thomas Jr., Fr.
WR Jontre Kirklin, Sr.
WR Trey Palmer, Jr.
TE Jack Bech, Fr.
TE, Jack Mashburn, So.
OL, Liam Shanahan, Sr.
OL Austin Deculus, Sr.
OL Ed Ingram, Sr.
OL Marlon Martinez, So.
LB Mike Jones Jr., So.
LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.
DB Cordale Flott, Jr.
DB Pig Cage, Fr