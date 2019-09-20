LSU offensive guard Ed Ingram has been reinstated to the team, more than a year after he was suspended after an arrest in Dallas for alleged aggravated sexual assault, an LSU official told The Advocate Friday morning.
Ingram's attorney, Mike Howard, said last August that Ingram "is not guilty and is looking forward to his day in court."
Ingram was subpoenaed to appear in court for trial on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.
The charges were dismissed, the LSU official said, and Ingram has been reinstated to the program.
"Our whole team and our #LSU family welcomes Ed Ingram back," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "He is an outstanding football player, an integral part of our football team and family and we are excited to have him back with us."
Ingram's return is a major boost to No. 4 LSU (3-0), a team with high postseason potential that has depth issues on its offensive line.
The court resolution comes more than a year after LSU coach Ed Orgeron suspended Ingram after learning the player had been arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2018.
The details of the case are limited, since Texas attorney general Ken Paxton placed the case under official seal, and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has no further details on the case since it is under official seal.
"All I can say is that the case was dismissed and that I cannot comment further," Howard said to The Advocate in an email.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office told The Advocate last year that it arrested Ingram, a native of DeSoto, Texas, on a warrant made by the DeSoto Police Department. The Police Department said that, on Aug. 22, 2017, it had received a report from Child Protective Services.
The alleged victim was a minor, the DeSoto Police Department said, but it would not disclose the age.
It was not disclosed when the incident occurred, and CPS said it could not confirm the existence of the case because of state confidentiality laws. The Advocate requested additional records, but Paxton placed the case under official seal.
Ingram, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, started in 12 games at right guard as a true freshman in 2017, and he remained near the team although he was suspended for the 2018 season.
Orgeron has said multiple times since the end of the season that he would welcome Ingram back to the team if charges are cleared.
"I think that maybe, maybe, if things go right, we may get him at some part of the season," Orgeron said on Aug. 1. "I don't know exactly when, but hopefully we get him at some part of the season... With the charges that he has, the school has to clear him, and it'd have to be that."
With Ingram's full reinstatement, the only technical barrier from playing in an official game is the NCAA's five-day acclimatization period. During the first two days, players can wear helmets. On the third and fourth days, they can wear helmets and shoulder pads. On the fifth day, they can participate in full pads.
Such a timeline pegs Ingram's full return to game play for LSU's home game against Utah State on Oct. 5.
Orgeron said Monday that Ingram has been working out on his own during his suspension, so "when he does come back, we'll be able to clear him, and he'll be ready to play."
Depending on Ingram's command of the position after a year out of football, it is possible that he could push for the starting job at left guard. His regular position has been filled by senior Damien Lewis, who has started in 16 straight games and has received high praise from Orgeron.
Left guard has been an unstable position ever since former guard Garrett Brumfield suffered a leg injury against Louisiana Tech in the fourth game of the 2018 season.
LSU, which didn't field the same starting offensive line in consecutive weeks until the seventh game against Georgia, replaced Brumfield with three different linemen, including Adrian Magee and Chasen Hines.
Magee and Hines entered the offseason in a position battle, and Magee took the lead when Hines, a 6-foot-3, 336-pound sophomore, underwent offseason knee surgery and missed spring football.
Magee has started at left guard in all three games of the 2019 season, and Hines has appeared in two games against Georgia Southern and Northwestern State.
Ingram's return provides depth at the position, which lost true freshman guard and Baton Rouge native Kardell Thomas, who suffered an ankle injury in preseason camp that required surgery. Orgeron has said it is unlikely that Thomas will return this season.
LSU next plays at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.