LSU has struggled for offensive consistency all season and never did it let them down more than Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers went cold early and again in the overtime period as Florida escaped the Maravich Assembly Center with a 73-66 victory, handing LSU its second consecutive loss.
A 7:37 scoreless drought in the second quarter set the tone for LSU’s struggles and the Lady Tigers were outscored 16-9 in the extra frame, hitting only 3 of 10 shots and going one for seven in the final two minutes.
It was a huge missed opportunity for LSU (8-9, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) against one of the league’s bottom dwellers. Florida (10-8, 3-7) snapped a two-game losing streak.
“We’re in the last four games of the SEC and we’re still in a great position,” said LSU coach Nikki Fargas, who returned to the sideline after missing two games in pandemic quarantine. “I don’t want them to feel the pressure, I want them to enjoy playing and have fun. But I didn’t feel like we had that feeling tonight.”
Khayla Pointer’s season high 27 points was wasted as the Tigers continued a too-heavy dependence on the senior point guard from Marietta, Georgia. Pointer kept her team in the game by hitting 10 of 21 shots but the rest of the team made 15 of 43 (35%). Pointer also had only two assists and only five of the 11 who played scored.
Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Awa Trasi had 10 for LSU. Fargas also lamented the 43-35 rebound advantage had and the fact that LSU had only six assists.
“That’s not like us,” she said.
The Lady Tigers had won their previous three overtime games and got a break when officials reviewed and waved off what looked like a game winning shot by Smith at the regulation buzzer.
LSU led only once in overtime, 63-62, on a basket by Aifuwa with 2:46 left. Pointer made it 67-66 on a layup with 48 seconds left, but Florida’s Lavender Briggs put a dagger in the Tigers chances with a 3-point basket seven seconds later for a four-point lead. LSU would not score again.
Pointer missed a drive to the basket and two missed free throws by Florida gave the home team an outside chance. But Jailin Cherry missed a trey with 19 seconds left and Florida’s Jordyn Merritt made two free throws to seal it.
“I thought we had some opportunities there, we missed a couple of easy looks and turned the ball over,” Fargas said. “We had the offensive rebound there for a putback and wasn’t able to score it. We’d been in that situation We had 10 possessions in overtime and scored on only three, some right at the basket.
“They (Florida) did a much better job of executing. Their big players made plays. They had a more balanced offensive attack.”
Briggs led the Lady Gators with 21 points and Kiara Smith had 19, both getting 10 rebounds. Eight of nine Lady Gators who played scored, while only five of LSU’s 11 did.