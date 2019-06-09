The LSU Tigers loved the feel of a padded outfield wall at their back.
That must be it. How else to describe a season in which they faced down every adversity and came back for more?
Ultimately, though, it was too much. After a gutsy, gritty comeback, the Tigers fell just short in a 12-inning, 5-4 loss to Florida State on Sunday night in Game 2 of their NCAA super regional at Alex Box Stadium.
Oh, the pride in giving everything you had.
Oh, the pain of being unable to fulfill your annual, ultimate goal, and watching another team celebrate on your home turf.
Apparently what you did not want to do in this series was cruise into the last four innings with a big lead and dominant-looking pitching.
It didn’t work for the Tigers in Game 1 Saturday, when they let a 4-0 lead after five slip through their hands in what turned into a 6-4 Seminoles win.
In Game 2 Sunday, turnabout was fair play.
This time it was Florida State that was cruising, up 4-1 going to the sixth with its best pitcher, CJ Van Eyk, handling LSU inning after inning. The only blemish for the Seminoles’ starter: a solo home run by Antoine Duplantis to lead off the fourth that may have, upon further review, curled in front of the right field foul pole (a video review, it must be said, upheld the call).
But LSU fought back in fits and starts. A run in the sixth. Two more in the eighth. There could have been more but, zealous Tigers got picked off in both innings, straining, eager to take the extra 90 feet that might have made the difference.
Ultimately, it may have done just that. Especially when Zach Watson tried to take an extra base at second on a smash through the third baseman Drew Mendoza in the eighth that scored Antoine Duplantis from third with the tying run.
Mendoza would have his revenge and then some. He came up against the long relieving, gutsy Devin Fontenot in the bottom of the 12th inning (FSU was designated the home team in this one) and lined a single to right to score Mike Salvatore from second.
Salvatore got where he was on a one-out single in the 12th and then moved to second on a wild pitch up high that catcher Saul Garza couldn’t handle. In a game played on a knife’s edge, it turned out to be the last, fatal mistake for the Tigers in a night peppered with them.
Fontenot was the loser, but gosh he pitched like a winner. He threw 6⅔ innings of relief, striking out 11 in his longest outing of 2019 by far. Somehow, he pitched on and on as other relievers warmed up and sat back down, the chants and cheers from the Alex Box Stadium faithful sending an IV of adrenalin out to him on the mound.
In the end, it wasn’t enough. And a flawed, injury-plagued season for LSU comes to an end with a less-than-LSU-like 40-26 record.
For a team that started the season at No. 1 in some national baseball polls, falling short of the College World Series for a second straight season means nothing but bitter disappointment. Much is expected of LSU’s baseball program. When the Tigers don’t deliver astronomical deeds, retribution is at hand.
Meanwhile, retiring Florida State coach Mike Martin gets one more trip to Omaha, a place where he has never won the championship. Vegas just installed him and his FSU team as the overwhelming sentimental favorite. Perhaps it will be comforting for this destiny-touched looking team that the past three teams to eliminate LSU in the NCAA tournament, Coastal Carolina (2016), Florida (2017) and Oregon State (2018), went on to win the title.
That’s a long way from being decided. For now, the Seminoles get to dream and the Tigers get to relive their nightmares.
If only. If only. If only.