All games on Saturday
NO. 2 OHIO STATE at NO. 6 MICHIGAN
11 a.m. • Fox
It's hard to believe, but Michigan hasn't reached the Big Ten title game since its inception in 2011. That's because Ohio State is usually in its way. The Wolverines can finally get there with a win, but they'll likely have to keep OSU freshman phenom C.J. Stroud in check in order to do it.
NO. 10 OKLAHOMA at NO. 7 OKLAHOMA STATE
6:30 p.m. • ABC
Let the Bedlam begin — again. These two bitter rivals meet with Oklahoma State, which has clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game, trying to keep Oklahoma out of it and keep its slim CFP hopes alive. If OU prevails, we'll get more Bedlam in the league's Dec. 4 title game.
TEXAS TECH at NO. 9 BAYLOR
11 a.m. • FS1
Baylor could have a long day Saturday, beginning with a late-morning start against Texas Tech. If successful, Dave Aranda and the Bears will get a break before settling in to watch the Oklahoma State-OU game. A Baylor win and Oklahoma loss puts Baylor in the Big 12 title game.
NO. 3 ALABAMA at AUBURN
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Even though Auburn has taken two of the past four games vs. Alabama in this rivalry — both at home — a little luster has been taken off this year's contest. The Tigers are 6-5, while the Crimson Tide's preparing for next week's huge showdown with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game.
PENN STATE at NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE
2:30 p.m. • ABC
These two must be wondering what might have been after the starts they got off to. Penn State was 5-0 and No. 4 in the AP poll before dropping four of the next six; Michigan State was 8-0 and up to No. 3 before losing two of its last three — including last week's 56-7 setback to Ohio State.
Sheldon Mickles