Against the odds, they’ve put the band back together.
For now.
By the end of this week, the Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conference were making moves toward playing football this fall. They come on the heels of last week’s decision by the Big Ten to do the same, meaning that all 130 FBS teams are at least planning to play — albeit with abbreviated schedules.
As Nick Saban said: “Our sport is more holistic.” And whole.
At least that’s the plan.
But in this misbegotten year of COVID-19, nothing is certain. As of Friday morning, 21 games had been postponed or canceled outright, with more likely as the number of scheduled games increases.
As Dr. Anthony Fauci put it: “The virus makes the timeline.”
Still, on the day the Southeastern Conference makes its belated debut, it’s worth the effort to try to answer the biggest questions surrounding the sport.
So here goes:
1. Are the Big Ten and Pac-12 starting their seasons too late to qualify for the CFP?
Definitely not for the Big Ten. We’ll see for the Pac-12. MWC and MAC teams, along with the rest of the Group of Five, need not apply.
The conference commissioners who make up the CFP Management Committee have not made any decisions about how many games it takes for any team to be playoff-eligible, and they won’t until November, when they can get a better grip on how things are going.
They could punt the final verdict to the selection committee, giving that group the responsibility to determine if, for example, a 7-0 Ohio State team is more deserving than a 9-2 LSU team. The Pac-12 can only play seven games plus a championship game Dec. 19.
Everyone is running out of wiggle room to reschedule games.
The committee has no written mandate, other than to pick “the best four teams.” So good luck there.
The word one keeps hearing repeatedly from all involved is “flexible.” That certainly means not trying to make rules in September to fit what things may look like in December.
2. Will the unequal number of games make the selection committee’s job more difficult?
It doesn’t make it any easier.
The lack of significant nonconference games eliminates a potentially significant data point. Any cancellations going forward won’t help either.
That means despite deep analytics provided to the selection committee, it may come down to the eyeball test — which teams are the best, regardless of how many games they’ve played (within reason, of course).
Conference championships will be decisive as always. But with nothing but conference games going forward plus all of the other factors involved, undefeated seasons — the only sure route to the playoffs thus far — are going to be in short supply.
In its first six years, the committee has always found ways to justify its decisions, even if they’re different from ones before. That will happen again.
You can expect the usual controversy.
3. The semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl, and the championship game is Jan. 11 in Miami. Could they delayed if the season has to be put on hold?
Anything is possible, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which things are so bad that there’s a general shutdown, and then, if so, that there's much of a will and desire to resume college football.
But you can't discount the schools’ need to collect the money ESPN is paying to air the playoffs.
4. Because of the uneven number of games and other factors, could the playoffs expand for one season to make sure all of the deserving teams get in?
This one’s even harder to envision. The presence of existing contracts and other risk factors for players, among other things, make it difficult.
There’s been no real movement to expand the playoffs before the current setup ends in 2025. This isn’t the time to do such a thing on the fly.
5. What about the remaining New Year’s Six and the other bowls?
This is where flexibility really kicks in.
The four other New Year’s Six bowls — the Orange, Peach, Cotton and Fiesta — are the only ones currently scheduled.
Now that everyone has committed to play, ESPN and the other broadcast rights holders are expected to come up with a bowl schedule in a couple of weeks.
Whether all of the bowls will be played is uncertain. While the bowl eligibility standard will be waived, some teams may not see any value in playing an extra game.
The number of draft-eligible players skipping the non-playoff games should continue to rise as well.
With few if any fans allowed at the games and the teams bypassing their usual bowl week activities, it’s going to be a challenge.
Look for a shifting of dates to accommodate teams who don’t want long layoffs while keeping their players under testing protocols. Also, conference tie-ins could be changed to shorten travel.
6. Could more players who have opted out of the season now decide they want to play?
You’re seeing that happen at Ohio State and some other Big Ten schools. The Pac-12 has had players transfer and play games at their new schools, but some who didn’t may come back into the fold.
Any draft-eligible player who has signed with an agent would need a waiver from the NCAA, and even then, they might decide the risk isn’t worth the reward.
So the total is likely to be small.
7. The regular season will still be in progress when Heisman Trophy voters typically turn in their ballots. Could the voting and presentation be delayed?
In a year when virtually every awards show has been delayed, modified or canceled outright, the Heisman presentation is still scheduled for Dec. 12, its regular date, with the voting deadline five days earlier.
Even if they stick to that plan, the traditional announcement ceremony and other activities are unlikely. The other college awards and National Football Foundation functions in New York during Heisman week are still on, but they're facing a decision deadline.
Putting everything off until January would seem to be the way to go, but it hasn’t happened yet.
8. Are the SWAC and Southland teams still on track to have a spring season and playoff?
Yes. This week, the Southland announced the schedule for its seven teams who aren’t playing this fall. Their spring season will start Feb. 20.
Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana will open the following week.
The conference champion will get an automatic berth in the FCS playoffs, which begin April 24. There are five at-large spots in 16-team field as well.
The SWAC isn’t participating in the playoffs. Its season will open Feb. 27. Teams will play seven games, with a conference championship at the end.
Southern’s opener is at Alabama State.
9. What are the long-term effects from this season?
Many.
Even before the virus became a factor, athletes in all college sports were finding increased freedom through the impending passage of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) reforms and the transfer portal — factors that were challenging the idea of amateurism.
And although not directly related to COVID-19, college athletes have found the ability to affect change in social justice issues.
Those factors aren’t going away.
The schools themselves have found the need for a reserve fund as opposed to pouring every bit of revenue into lavish facilities, one-sided coaching contracts and so on.
Look for a push for fiscal discipline. How long it lasts is another matter.
Fans — especially those who aren’t well-heeled enough to be in the suites — may find it’s easier to stay at home and watch games on TV rather than putting up with traffic, high ticket prices and other inconveniences.
The SEC playing 10 conference games will create a demand from both fans and broadcast rights holders for more quality games rather than guarantee games that hold little appeal for either. Maybe not 10 league games, but nine is reasonable.
Finally, the uneven approach conferences and schools have shown about playing or not playing has exposed the college football’s need for central leadership apart from the NCAA.
Perhaps a commissioner. Perhaps just a coordinator. But a strong voice at the top would be useful.
Unfortunately, egos and territorial attitudes make that happening problematic.
10. What are the odds that the season will play out without major disruptions?
They're 50/50 at best.
This week, we’ve multiple games on a limited schedule called off, plus new developments coming into play, like Colorado having to halt practice because of a county prohibition on gatherings of more than 25 people.
We were at a tipping point back in August when the Big 12 decided to play, joining the SEC and ACC to make up a Power Three. If the Big 12 had gone in the other direction, the other leagues might have followed suit.
Nobody wants to say what it would take for conferences to start calling off their seasons.
On the other hand, more games are being played than not, and the players are hopefully doing their part to stay safe.
It’s a long way to January, though.