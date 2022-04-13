LSU place-kicker/punter Avery Atkins, center Liam Shanahan and place-kicker Cade York — were named to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society, the organization announced Wednesday.
The society recognizes football players who maintained a grade point average of 3.2 or better during their playing career. Players must have completed their final year of eligibility in the fall of 2021.
Overall, 1,559 playerswere named to the honor society, which is now in its 16th year.
Atkins, a four-time member of the SEC academic honor roll, finished his career as the school record-holder in every kickoff category. A four-year starter as LSU’s kickoff specialist, Atkins holds the school record for number of kickoffs (334), kickoff yardage (21,140) and touchbacks (281). As a senior in 2021, Atkins served as LSU’s punter, averaging 42.6 yards on 62 punts.
Atkins graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in kinesiology with plans to attend medical school.
Shanahan, a two-year starter at center, capped his collegiate career with an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a Master’s of business administration from LSU. Shanahan played every offensive snap in 2020 and didn’t miss a play in SEC games as a senior in 2021.
York, a 2020 second team All-America and the LSU record-holder for longest field goal and most 50-yard field goals in a career, served as the starting kicker for the Tigers for three years. His 57-yard field goal in the fog to beat Florida in Gainesville in 2020 is the longest kick in school history.