1. Win, place and show
ESPN’s Football Power Index says LSU has a 98.8 percent chance of beating SLU. It is difficult to be a more prohibitive favorite than that. Basically, ESPN says the Tigers have to show up to win. But there’s showing up and showing up. If there is one thing LSU did not do well against Miami, it was maintaining intensity for 60 minutes. That will be an elusive target this week, but it should be the goal.
2. Passing grade
It is hard to malign LSU’s defense against Miami. The Tigers had two interceptions, four sacks, and surrendered only 83 net yards rushing. But there were breakdowns in the secondary, as Malik Rosier completed passes of 50, 36 and 32 yards. SLU quarterback Chason Virgil, a Fresno State transfer, threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns against UL-Monroe. Give LSU’s secondary a “B” in the opener. Saturday they need to aim for an “A.”
3. Passing grade II
Those looking for something to nitpick about Joe Burrow’s authoritative debut against Miami will point to his passing stats: 11 of 24, 140 yards, no touchdowns. For one thing, his pass to JaMarr Chase to the 1 should have been ruled a touchdown. For another, he was victimized by at least three dropped passes and busted routes. Mistakes have been an issue with LSU’s receiving corps for a couple of years now. It is high time for improvement.
4. Get to bed early
It is imperative for the Tigers to lay the hammer down on the Lions as quickly as possible. First, LSU is coming off a short week. Second, next week is a huge game at Auburn. Third, after losing K’Lavon Chaisson and Adrian Magee against Miami, the Tigers need to emerge injury free. LSU lessens the chance of getting key players ijured if it is far enough ahead to start subbing liberally in the third quarter.