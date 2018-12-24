The Fiesta Bowl is still a week away.

But the trash talk in the Saints' locker room couldn't wait.

It started three weeks ago, shortly after it was announced that LSU and UCF would be playing each other.

Two of the three proud alums of the schools have adjacent lockers in the Saints' locker room.

Will Clapp, the rookie offensive lineman out of LSU, is on the right.

Defensive back Josh Robinson, a seventh year pro from UCF, is right beside him.

"We don't have any bets going on yet because he already knows they are going to lose," said Robinson, wearing a big grin. "So I don't think he wants any part of that. Plus he's a rookie so we'll let him keep his money."

+3 What to know about UCF? 7 key facts about LSU's Fiesta Bowl opponent LSU and UCF head way out west for their first-ever meeting in football, colliding New Year’s Day in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Here…

A Saints player (or two) will have bragging rights on Jan. 1 when the Tigers (9-3) and Knights (12-0) clash in Glendale, Ariz.

Robinson is one of two UCF products on the Saints' roster, joining Tre'Quan Smith, the rookie receiver.

Smith played on the UCF team a year ago that beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl. That victory capped off the Knights' 13-0 season. Smith has one of the self proclaimed national championship rings the school gave to its players after not being one of the four teams invited to last season's College Football Playoffs.

UCF, which plays in the American Athletic Conference, is undefeated for a second straight year. Their winning streak now at 25. Smith knows what win No. 26 and a second straight bowl victory over an SEC team could do for his alma mater.

"I like the matchup," Smith said. "It's really good for UCF. It's going to be a challenge for us, but it's going to open a lot of eyes and show everybody what we can do against an SEC opponent."

But Smith says beating a team like LSU could do more than just help UCF.

"There are always going to be people who are going to doubt us no matter what," Smith said. "It's going to help us get our names out there. Not just our name, but other schools that are being disrespected based on their schedule and people saying they can't compete. It's not just about UCF, but all the schools in the lower conferences."

LSU has something to play for as well. The Tigers are seeking their first 10-win season since 2013.

"I think it's a good matchup," Clapp said. "I'm excited for LSU since they are finally back in a big one. I think UCF is a good team, but I think both have some things to prove. If LSU wins this, it sets them up big for next year."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Robinson, who played from 2009-2011 at UCF, likes his team's chances. He, like Smith, played on a UCF team that beat an SEC team in a bowl game. The Knights beat Georgia in the Liberty Bowl following the 2010 season. Games like that were part of the reason Robinson, a 4-star recruit, turned down offers from more high-profile schools like Michigan, Auburn and Clemson.

"I went because I wanted to see this program explode and that's what it's done," Robinson said. "So I'm already content, already happy with the level of exposure we have gotten for the last two years. I'm happy with that, but of course we want those opportunities to play for a national title. I think those opportunities will come eventually as long as we keep winning and keep showing that we are a dominant team."

Clapp, who played at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, went 2-2 in bowl games at LSU. He lost to Notre Dame as a freshman (Music City Bowl) and a senior (Citrus Bowl) and beat Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl as a sophomore and Louisville in the Citrus Bowl as a junior.

"The ones you win are the ones you remember the most," Clapp said. "What makes bowls special is that it's the last time that group is together. People don't understands how big a bowl win is as far as carrying over into the next year. When you win, you're all happy going into the offseason. When you lose a bowl game, it's not fun in the offseason. It kinda looms over your head for the first month."

And this year, it just might loom around in the Saints' locker room as well.

+3 Rabalais: A sleigh full of Christmas wishes for our Louisiana sports folk So, has your Christmas included that gift of gifts you’ve been dreaming of for years? Did someone just plop a luxury car in your driveway like…