The first two signing days of the Brian Kelly era are now in the books. Should LSU football bans be doing a dance that has the potential to go viral, or shuffling their feet in embarrassment after catching a glimpse of their moves in the mirror?

As is often the case with recruiting, the celebration or outcry is in the eye of the beholder.

There are always highs and lows when it comes to recruiting. Sometimes they’re like the gently rolling hills of the Felicianas. This year, it felt more like the Tigers were climbing and repelling the Himalayas.

If there was a perfect year for LSU to be caught short recruiting wise, this was it. The coaching change and protracted search gave opposing teams plenty of time to get their distances right when firing broadsides at the Tigers. Then there was the addition of NIL payments to players, well-intentioned but largely unregulated and turned by schools into weapons of mass recruitment (who could have imagined that would happen?).

“Things have changed drastically and violently,” 247Sports.com host Josh Pate said, perfectly summarizing the current recruiting scene. To call it the Wild, Wild West is to do a disservice to wildness and geography.

And there’s the fact LSU is a combined 11-12 the past two seasons. Recent past Tigers like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase may be the toast of football as they “Who Dey?” their way to Super Bowl LVI with the Cincinnati Bengals. But recruits also see a program that in the near term has fallen more than a step behind its competition.

So how did LSU do Wednesday? Well, the morning started with one-time commitment TreVonte' Citizen, the running back from Lake Charles, faking out the Tigers. He put on a LSU cap and flashed an “L” sign only to put on a second Miami cap to signify his choice of “The U.” In the afternoon there was the loss of New Iberia Westgate tight end Danny Lewis — he’s the recruit who danced the internet away in that recruiting video with Kelly that got millions of views — signing with (guess who?) Alabama.

In the evening, top-10 prospect Harold Perkins, a former Texas A&M commitment, shunned the Aggies and signed with the Tigers. Though what looks like an NIL-deal laden recruiting class at A&M, despite what Jimbo Fisher says, went down as the best ever per recruiting services, the Aggies couldn’t book a return flight for one-time commitment Perkins. The Houston linebacker and New Orleans native was the top uncommitted player in the class and LSU lured him back home. He was the Tigers’ only signee Wednesday other than cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson. That’s because LSU couldn’t lure Pontchatoula cornerback Jacoby Matthews back to the fold, as A&M added his signature to its glittering haul.

When it was all over, LSU's class stood at No. 12 in the 247 Sports composite ranking, widely regarded as the ultimate recruiting yardstick. When taking stock of how LSU did in the transfer portal — the Tigers were No. 1 on that list for several weeks before finishing at No. 3 — LSU’s overall recruiting effort was ranked No. 6.

Number six? After all the bad that’s happened to LSU football over the past two seasons, the past 2-3 months? With a new coaching staff taking up the recruiting reins mixed with vestiges of the old still trying to pull in recruits amid a squall of uncertainty, No. 6 is actually remarkable. And LSU still has five spots left in this expanded recruiting class in a year when the NCAA is allowing schools to sign a maximum of 32 players. One would have to believe Kelly and his staff aren’t done.

Yeah, there were big, disappointing losses. Alabama swooped in like it does and pulled away four of Louisiana’s top offensive prospects: receivers Aaron Anderson and Shazz Preston, athlete Kenderick Law and Lewis. Losing Matthews and Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss to A&M are big blows. All will be competing against the Tigers for SEC West rivals (theoretically at least, the transfer portal isn’t going away). And everyone is having their fun with Kelly once again over that video with Lewis, just as the jabs over his speech at the LSU basketball game the day he was introduced in Baton Rouge were beginning to subside.

The Tigers needed a lot of players. They still need more. They got them and they got a lot of very good ones like Walker Howard and Will Anderson, Quency Wiggins and Perkins. For Kelly, considering the circumstances, it's not a perfect start but it’s a very good one.

Now that it’s all over, LSU’s new coach probably has still got a dance move or two left in him.

