After scoring 66 points in a road win against Vanderbilt, LSU ranks in the top five of both the Associated Press and USA Today college football coaches polls.

The Tigers' position is unchanged from a week ago: LSU (4-0) ranks No 4, according to the AP, and No. 5, according to a select panel of coaches in USA Today's poll.

The Southeastern Conference dominates the top 10 of both polls as Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida also occupy spots there.

The Tigers have a bye week before hosting Utah State in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 5. Utah State (2-1) received a few votes in the coaches poll.

A week later, LSU faces its stiffest home test of the season against Florida.

