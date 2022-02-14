Former LSU track superstar Sha'Carri Richardson is not pleased with the fact that Russian skater Kamila Valieva is allowed to continue to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics following a failed drug test after the sprinter was prevented from taking part in the Tokyo games last summer following her own failed test.
Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, one day after she helped the Russian team earn Olympic gold Feb. 8. The substance was trimetazidine, a heart medication that could improve an athlete's endurance.
An investigation into the the 15-year-old Valieva is ongoing, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday morning that she will be allowed to compete in the short program of the women's single skating — an event she is favored to win. The CAS said a big factor in the decision is that Valieva is considered a "protected person" because she's considered too young to fully grasp what substances she may be taking.
Richardson was prevented from competing in the Summer Olympics because of a positive test for a chemican found in marijuana after she won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. She was given a one-month ban in July.
Richardson said that she took the marijuana after learning of the death of her biological mother.
On Monday, Richardson took to social media to point out what she believes is a different standard being applied to Valieva's situation.
"Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?" Richardson posted on Twitter. "My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady."
Richardson followed with another tweet emphasizing that she believes that Valieva is receiving favorable treatment because she is white.
"It's all in the skin," Richardson said.
The decision to allow Valieva to continue to skate in the Olympics has drawn a backlash that the International Olympic Committee is looking to contain. The IOC has ruled that there will be no medal cermony held if Valieva wins a medal in the single skating competition.
Richardson, a Dallas native, decided to turn pro in 2019 following an outstanding freshman season at LSU.