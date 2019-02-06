lsuricefootball2130.111818 bf
Jubilant LSU team members sing the alma mater after LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 42-10.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football missed out on signing four-star SDE Charles Moore, who inked his letter of intent with Auburn on Wednesday.

Moore was later quoted as saying that if he wanted to live a "flamboyant" lifestyle he would have picked LSU.

“Auburn wasn’t the place initially that I wanted to go to because it’s in a secluded, country area. I wanted to live a flamboyant lifestyle," Moore said, according to Tyler Horka of the Clarion Ledger. "But actually, going to college isn’t about that life. When you go to college, that 3-4 years is to set you up for the rest of your life...”

Moore added, “...If I was to go to LSU, me being the person that I am, I probably could have got in trouble or something could have came up. Things could’ve just happened. I actually feel like Auburn is where my blessing is.”

Moore was strongly considered an Auburn lock by multiple recruiting services entering national signing day, including 247Sports and Rivals.

The Louisville, Mississippi, prospect made a late visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend.

247Sports ranks Moore as the No. 69 player nationally, the sixth-best strongside defensive end and the No. 4 prospect from the state.

Other schools in contention included Florida and Florida State. He held nine offers.

