LSU has lost another player as starting defensive end Ali Gaye will miss the rest of the season because of an injury, multiple sources told The Advocate.
Gaye entered the year as one of the highest-profile players on LSU’s defense, a 6-foot-6 defensive end who had the potential to turn himself into an early-round draft pick after recording 32 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 2020.
But Gaye, who missed two games earlier this year, was injured last weekend against Kentucky. Some of his teammates posted Thursday on Instagram wishing him luck during surgery.
“Praying for a safe and healthy surgery bro!” senior defensive end Soni Fonua wrote. “Shake back!”
Now LSU has lost three of its best players this week. Gaye joined sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks, who both required surgery, further increasing LSU’s injury list.
This story will be updated.