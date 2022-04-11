LSU completed its eighth spring practice Saturday. The team has six more before the spring game April 23 inside of Tiger Stadium, marking a convenient halfway point to stop and take stock.
From the quarterbacks to depth concerns, here are five main things we’ve learned so far in coach Brian Kelly’s first spring on campus. The coaches will start gauging position battles more ahead of the spring game.
“Now we have an eye toward preseason camp,” Kelly said. “These next seven practices will be scripted a little bit differently relative to reps and who's going to take what role within the offensive and defensive structure.”
Quarterback battle
Kelly has acknowledged LSU’s quarterback battle throughout the spring. Asked about them over the weekend, he laughed as he said, “They all can play here. They all are not going to be able to play at the same time. So we're going to have some difficult choices to make.”
LSU gave the quarterbacks fairly equal reps through the first five practices. Then it wanted to begin forming a pecking order last week. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels received first-team reps during open portions of the last two practices, but sixth-year senior Myles Brennan has played well, at one point launching a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Then there’s redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan said “has really good vision” during LSU’s coaches clinic last week. Nussmeier has made some impressive throws into narrow openings, generating a lot of buzz about his development.
Basically, the competition remains wide open, but the next two weeks may be more telling.
“We're bouncing stuff off each other,” Daniels said. “Coach Joe's done a great job creating an environment where you're not envying the next guy.”
Offensive line update
LSU has tried different combinations across the line. Most recently, it put early enrollee Will Campbell at left tackle, sophomore Xavier Hill at left guard, junior Charles Turner at center, redshirt sophomore transfer Miles Frazier at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at right tackle.
One piece of the offensive line might have fallen into place with Campbell at left tackle. He must hold onto the job, but his physical traits and mental approach gave him an early lead on the position. When Campbell played left tackle in the last two practices, Kelly thought the offensive line found some consistency.
The rest of the group has a ways to go as offensive line coach Brad Davis tries to blend everything together. No one has earned their spot, especially with sophomore Garrett Dellinger and junior Marlon Martinez limited by injuries. Once they return, LSU can use Dellinger at multiple positions and Martinez will compete at center. He also could play guard.
The battles will continue into preseason camp. Wire has to contend with sophomore Marcus Dumervil. Turner must fend off Martinez. Frazier has also played tackle, his position at Florida International, and there’s still ETSU transfer guard Tre’Mond Shorts to think about. Junior Kardell Thomas has been in the mix, too.
Establishing culture
Kelly needed to rebuild the program when he arrived, and that’s what he focused on most the first two weeks — trying to teach his practice habits. That meant emphasizing tempo between drills, creating competition and building accountability through the ongoing SWAT Team program.
Players said they responded well to the changes. They had to adjust to how much they run during practice, but they believe Kelly’s approach will pay off during the season.
Transfers will play
After playing the Texas Bowl with less than 40 scholarship players, LSU has added 14 transfers — so far — to rebuild the roster. It looks like many of them, especially those with less eligibility, will play next fall.
In the secondary, LSU has Mekhi Garner at cornerback, Greg Brooks at nickel, Joe Foucha at safety and if it weren't for a Jones fracture in his foot, Jarrick Bernard-Converse at the other cornerback spot.
Elsewhere, Mekhi Wingo joined the rotation at defensive tackle, Daniels is competing at quarterback, and Frazier and Shorts are pushing for time on the offensive line. More transfers could even come before preseason camp.
Depth concerns
Last Thursday, recruiting coordinator Brian Polian reiterated LSU will look for a tight end, offensive lineman and cornerback in the transfer portal with its three remaining scholarships. The players likely would contribute right away. LSU needs quality depth at tight end, experience on the offensive line and options at cornerback, an issue further exposed by Bernard-Converse’s injury.
The roster’s overall depth will improve when the rest of the signing class arrives this summer — Kelly said LSU will have 84 scholarship players for the beginning of preseason practice in August — but for now, he indicated a relatively thin roster means the spring game has to be offense vs. defense.