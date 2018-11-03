Devin White has been freed.

LSU's star linebacker was forced to sit out the first half against Alabama -- now he's back.

The Tigers linebacker emerged from the tunnel with his teammates at Tiger Stadium, and LSU trailing 16-0.

Can't see video below? Click here.

White was held out of the first half because of a targeting penalty called when he tackled Mississippi State's quarteraback Nick Fitzgerald in the Tigers' last game. The penalty was harshly criticized and spawned a "free Devin White" movement that resulted in billboards near the SEC Headquarters in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and planes towing banners reading that message over big SEC games the past two weeks.

+4 'Free Devin White' movement takes to sky with banner over Tiger Stadium before LSU-Alabama James Carville took his argument on ESPN's College GameDay -- prompting an apology -- but the official "Free Devin White" movement took to the…

James Carville's epic GameDay rant prompts ESPN apology; a 'gutless' move, he says ESPN issued an apology Saturday to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey after an appearance by well-known political pundit and LSU…

James Carville was a vociferous critic of the call, positing that the SEC was conspiring against Alabama's opponents. ESPN apologized on air to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey after Carville made comments of that nature on ESPN's College GameDay, which was hosted in Baton Rouge.