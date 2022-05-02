We keep uncovering different metrics that tell us how great LSU’s 2019 national championship team truly was.
It wasn’t just stars like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Patrick Queen and the just-drafted Derek Stingley Jr. It was that team’s depth of talent and skill that resonates now 2½ years later.
With the just-completed 2022 NFL draft, a total of 30 players from that 15-0 team have now been selected over the past three drafts. That includes 19 of 22 offensive and defensive starters plus two specialists (kicker, punter, deep snapper).
All 29 of those players are active in the NFL or were just drafted last week. A total of seven went in the first round the past three years, among them Burrow going No. 1 overall to Cincinnati in 2020 and Stingley going with the third overall pick Thursday to Houston.
Here’s a composite:
• QB Joe Burrow: 1st overall pick, 2020, Cincinnati (active with team)
• LB K’Lavon Chaisson: 1st round, 2020, Jacksonville (active with team)
• WR Ja’Marr Chase: 1st round, 2021, Cincinnati (active with team)
• RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 1st round, 2020, Kansas City (active with team)
• WR Justin Jefferson: 1st round, 2020, Minnesota (active with team)
• LB Patrick Queen: 1st round, 2020, Baltimore (active with team)
• CB Derek Stingley: 1st round, 2022, Houston (just drafted)
• S Grant Delpit: 2nd round, 2020, Cleveland (active with team)
• CB Kristian Fulton: 2nd round, 2020, Tennessee (active with team)
• G Ed Ingram: 2nd round, 2022, Minnesota (just drafted)
• WR Terrace Marshall: 2nd round, 2021, Carolina (active with team)
• C Lloyd Cushenberry: 3rd round, 2020, Denver (active with team)
• RB Tyrion Davis-Price: 3rd round, 2022, San Francisco (just drafted)
• CB Cordale Flott: 3rd round, 2022, New York Giants (just drafted)
• G Damien Lewis: 3rd round, 2020, Seattle (active with team)
• LB Jacob Phillips: 3rd round, 2020, Cleveland (active with team)
• T Saahdiq Charles: 4th round, 2020, Washington (active with team)
• DT Neil Farrell: 4th round, 2022, Las Vegas (just drafted)
• DE Rashard Lawrence: 4th round, 2020, Arizona (active with team)
• DT Tyler Shelvin: 4th round, 2021, Cincinnati (active with team)
• PK Cade York: 4th round, 2022, Cleveland (just drafted)
• LB Damone Clark: 5th round, 2022, Dallas (just drafted)
• T Austin Deculus: 6th round, 2022, Houston (just drafted)
• DS Blake Ferguson: 6th round, 2020, Miami (active with team)
• G Chasen Hines: 6th round, 2022, New England (just drafted)
• WR Racey McMath: 6th round, 2021, Tennessee (active with team)
• S JaCoby Stevens: 6th round, 2021, Philadelphia (active with team)
• DE Andre Anthony: 7th round, 2022, Tampa Bay (just drafted)
• TE Stephen Sullivan: 7th round, 2020, Seattle (active with Carolina)
• CB Kary Vincent: 7th round, 2021, Denver (active with Philadelphia)
One other LSU player who was drafted but was not on that 2019 team was linebacker Jabril Cox, who in 2021 went in the fourth round to Dallas.
Georgia, fresh off its own national championship in January, tied LSU’s mark of five first-rounders in one draft this year but bested LSU from 2019 with 15 overall picks. LSU tied the record for a seven-round draft with its 14 picks three years ago that was set by Ohio State in 2004. Miami still holds the record for most first-rounders with six in 2002.
Somewhat by surprise, LSU finished second behind Georgia with 10 overall picks this year, plus four players who signed with teams as undrafted free agents. Of those two more players, defensive end Glen Logan, who signed with Cleveland, and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, who signed with Arizona, were also members of that 2019 team (I think recent Tiger Stadium resident Garth Brooks may also have signed a free agent deal, but that could not be confirmed as we went to press).
It is a bit difficult to say what all these draft picks flying out of Baton Rouge all over the NFL map means for the program in this new era of name, image and likeness deals and an overstuffed transfer portal. Obviously, it doesn’t literally help the Brian Kelly LSU Tigers win going forward since those players must be replaced.
It may, however, help Kelly recruit potential NFL players down the road. It certainly can’t hurt that he and his staff can tell prospects and their families that even in the midst of a couple of down years, LSU is still able to attract, develop and send on high numbers of professionals to the NFL. Even if the program has to fight back to be the national contender it was not long ago, LSU’s self-styled moniker as “NFLSU” is still well intact.