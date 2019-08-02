Georgia Southern's Shai Werts was indefinitely suspended by the team Friday after it was discovered the two-year starting quarterback was arrested for cocaine possession.

The Eagles open their season Aug. 31 at LSU.

On Wednesday, Werts was pulled over by police in South Carolina for speeding when they reportedly noticed a white substance on his car. Werts reportedly told police the substance was bird poop but later tested positive for cocaine, according to The George Anne.

LSU football opening opponent Georgia Southern suspends starting QB, backup DE after arrests Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford announced that two of his players have been suspended following arrests. The Eagles open th…

Werts is the Eagles' expected starter heading into the season. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team in 2018, when he started in all 13 games for Georgia Southern, which went 10-3 with a 23-21 win over Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl.

Werts rushed for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns in Georgia Southern's option offense, and he passed for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Head coach Chad Lunsford also announced Friday defensive end Quan Griffin was suspended from a separate arrest.