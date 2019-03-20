The ball left no doubt as it sailed toward the right field. The only question was if it would clear the wall.
It came off the bat of Daniel Cabrera in the bottom of the 10th inning on Wednesday night, and with a runner on second, it led No. 7 LSU to a 5-4 win over Nicholls at Alex Box Stadium, the Tigers’ third game-winning hit this season.
Cabrera raised his right arm in the air before Antoine Duplantis, the winning run, even scored.
While Nicholls improved dropped to 11-11, LSU (16-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) cobbled together a starting lineup that will not look the same when it plays No. 9 Georgia this weekend. Third baseman Chris Reid did not start because of a sore arm, and Saul Garza caught his first game since he tore his meniscus six months ago.
Garza caught three innings and grounded out in his only at-bat before catcher Brock Mathis entered the game as planned.
Pitcher Landon Marceaux, who felt ill the last couple days and did not practice on Tuesday, started the game. Marceaux had not pitched since LSU’s loss to Northwestern a week earlier. He struck out three batters, but the Colonels scored two runs during Marceaux’s two innings.
The Tigers tied the game during the fifth inning when third baseman Hal Hughes hit a two-run single. A two-out error gave LSU runners on second and third. Zach Watson struck out to end the inning.
LSU used a handful of relievers after Marceaux, none pitching more than two innings. Chase Costello, who had not appeared in a game since March 1, recorded three straight outs before Nicholls designated hitter Dillon Belle hit a home run on the first pitch of the sixth inning.
Nicholls leading 3-2, LSU freshman designated hitter Giovanni DiGiacomo singled to open the seventh inning. He stole second, then Hughes drove him in with a single up the middle. Hughes, who entered the game batting .200, collected a career-high three RBIs.
The game remained tied until the first pitch of the ninth inning. That's when Nicholls’ Adam Tarver sent a ball to deep left field off closer Todd Peterson. It was Tarver’s second home run of the game.
Down to its final out, LSU inserted Reid into the game.
As Reid walked to the plate, Drew Bianco stood on second base. Reid dropped a 2-2 pitch into left field, a double that scored Bianco, tying the game.