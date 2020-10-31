LSU secured a verbal commitment from the highest-ranked safety in the country Saturday.
Sage Ryan, a senior from Lafayette Christian Academy, committed to LSU, picking the Tigers over Alabama. He became the highest-ranked recruit in LSU's 2021 class.
Ryan made the announcement during a ceremony at his high school gym. He unzipped a jacket to reveal an LSU polo, and his coach, former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk, unveiled his own LSU jersey before hugging Ryan.
Considered a five-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Ryan is the No. 1 safety prospect in the country, the No. 2 overall player in Louisiana and the 28th-best player nationally.
Ryan's commitment gave LSU 20 recruits in its upcoming class. He joined three-star safeties Khari Gee and Matthew Langlois.
Coach Ed Orgeron said on his weekly radio show this week LSU emphasized safeties during recruitment. The coaching staff looked for safeties at junior colleges, in graduate transfers and from high schools. LSU will lose senior safety JaCoby Stevens next season.