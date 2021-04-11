COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ali Kilponen and an offensive explosion lifted No. 17 LSU to a doubleheader sweep and a series win over No. 19 Missouri on Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
LSU took the opening game of the doubleheader 4-2 and scored 11 unanswered runs to take the series finale 12-5.
Kilponen was the winning pitcher in both games.
“We had great contributions from so many people today,” coach Beth Torina said. “It truly was a team effort today. Ali Kilponen was incredible. To come back in Game 2 and pitch six innings after her performance in Game 1 was special.
“The offense was also really strong and relentless throughout the games from top to bottom. Everyone contributed in the lineup and the dugout brought great energy all day. These were two important and hard-fought wins for our team.”
Kilponen moved to 10-4, pitching a complete game in the opener and then entering in relief in the first inning and going the rest of the way in the nightcap. She combined to pitch 13 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out 15 against a potent Missouri lineup.
Aliyah Andrews shined on offense and defense for LSU (24-13, 8-7 SEC). She made another spectacular diving grab in the bottom of the second inning of Game 2 and went 7 for 9 with two RBIs on the day.
In the first game, Kilponen struck out eight, including one to end a bases-loaded threat in the sixth inning.
Missouri’s Sophie Dandola (3-1) suffered her first loss of 2021. She allowed all four runs, two earned, in four innings. She gave up five hits and struck out just one.
Missouri (29-10, 7-5) led 1-0 when Georgia Clark evened things up for LSU with a solo home run, her fifth of the season, in the second inning.
LSU added three runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. With runners on second and third, Danieca Coffey singled up the middle. A fielder’s choice from Taylor Pleasants and sac fly from Clark plated two more.
Missouri added its second run of the game in the fourth inning with a solo home run off the bat of Kim Wert, but Kilponen stranded five runners in the final two innings as LSU hung on.
In the second game, Missouri scored five runs in the first inning, four unearned, to take a 5-1 lead.
But it was all LSU the rest of the way. Andrews hit a one-out RBI single down the line in left field to make it a 5-2 game in the second, and Taylor Pleasants' two-run single in the fourth made it 5-4.
LSU took a 7-5 lead in the fifth with two outs. Savannah Stewart had her second hit of the season, and Jordyn Perkins followed with her first of the year. After the runners moved into scoring position, Ciara Briggs singled to left to plate two. Andrews followed with an infield single to add another run.
Clark provided another run in the sixth with her second home run of the day, over the berm in left field.
LSU sealed the series win in the seventh inning. Heads up base running from Briggs and Morgan Cummins scored two runs on a wild pitch. Tidwell and Pleasants then hit back-to-back home runs over the right field fence to seal the 12-5 win.
LSU visits McNeese State on Tuesday.