LSU hurdler Alia Armstrong has become used to producing personal-record times this outdoor season.
She posted two in less than 24 hours at the USA track and field championships Friday night and Saturday in the 100-meter hurdles, the second being the most satisfying.
Armstrong took third place in the 100 hurdles final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, with a PR of 12.47 seconds to earn a spot on the U.S. team for the world championships that will be held July 15-24 in Eugene.
Armstrong became the third athlete with LSU ties to make the U.S. team. Previously, Aleia Hobbs was second in the women’s 100 meters and Rayvon Grey took the men’s long-jump title late Friday night.
Armstrong, a sophomore from New Orleans, had a time of 12.47 seconds in Saturday’s final after making it through the semifinals earlier in the day with a 12.68.
She also had a career-best time of 12.51 seconds in the first round Friday night, which came after she lowered her 2021 PR of 12.65 to 12.61 and 12.55 earlier this season.
“It was just wanting it more than ever,” Armstrong said in a post-race interview with NBC. “I was young and inexperienced (compared to her competition), so I just let it all out there.”
Keni Harrison won the race in 12.34 seconds, while world record-holder Alaysha Johnson was next at 12.35. Former LSU All-American Tonea Marshall was fourth with a 12.55.
Vernon Norwood also came up short in his bid for a spot on the U.S. team when he finished fifth in the men’s 400 meters final with a PR of 44.35 seconds.
Three others with LSU ties remain in the hunt for world championship berths after advancing Saturday.
Sha’Carri Richardson was second in her first-round heat of the 200 meters with a time of 22.29 seconds; Eric Edwards Jr. took second in his opening heat of the 110-meter hurdles at 13.29 seconds; and Quincy Downing was third in his semifinal heat of the 400 hurdles with a time of 48.86.
Richardson and Edwards will line up in the semifinals of their events Sunday with a shot at reaching the finals later when the four-day meet comes to a close.
Former Tiger Michael Cherry also will be in the world championships after he received a bye for winning the 2021 Diamond League title in the 400 meters.