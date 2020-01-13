Score by quarters

Clemson 7 10 8 0 — 25

LSU 7 21 7 7 — 42

First quarter

CLEMSON: Trevor Lawrence 1 run at 6:34 (B.T. Potter kick). DRIVE: 5 plays, 67 yards, 2:05. KEY PLAYS: Lawrence starts the drive with a 42-yard pass to Braden Galloway to the LSU 25, but an illegal block pushes it back to the 40. Lawrence 9 run to the LSU 31. Lawrence 19 pass to Tee Higgins to the 12 and 6-yard half-the-distance penalty for hands to the face moves the ball to the 6. CLEMSON 7, LSU 0.

LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 52 pass from Joe Burrow at 2:20 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 4-70-1:36. KEY PLAY: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 8 run to the LSU 48 sets up second-and-two and gives Burrow an opportunity for a short play on the next snap. LSU 7, CLEMSON 7.

Second quarter

CLEMSON: Potter 52 field goal at 13:43. DRIVE: 9-40-3:37. KEY PLAY: Lawrence 18-yard pass to Galloway on third-and-six gives Clemson a first down at its 47. CLEMSON 10, LSU 7.

CLEMSON: Higgins 36 run at 10:38 (Potter kick). DRIVE: 4-96-1:32. KEY PLAYS: On the first play after LSU downs a punt at the Clemson 4, Lawrence gets his team out of the hole with a 24-yard pass to Justyn Ross to the Clemson 28. Travis Etienne 29 run to the LSU 43. CLEMSON 17, LSU 7.

LSU: Burrow 3 run at 9:17 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-75-1:21. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 16-yard pass to Chase to the LSU 41. Burrow 56 pass to Chase gives LSU a first-and-goal at the Clemson 3. CLEMSON 17, LSU 14.

LSU: Chase 14 pass from Burrow at 5:19 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-87-2:03. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 10-yard run to the LSU 23. Burrow 22 pass to Justin Jefferson to the LSU 45. Burrow 23 pass to Edwards-Helaire and 18 pass to Jefferson moves the ball to the Clemson 14 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. LSU 21, CLEMSON 17.

LSU: Thaddeus Moss 6 pass from Burrow at 0:10 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-95-3:28. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire starts drive with a 25-yard run to the LSU 30. Pass interference penalty on Clemson on third-and-19 gives LSU a first down at the 36. Burrow 9 pass to Jefferson on third-and-five keeps drive going at Clemson 35. Burrow 29 run on third-and-10 nets a first down at the 6. LSU 28, CLEMSON 17.

Third quarter

CLEMSON: Etienne 3 run at 10:40 (Lawrence two-point pass to Amari Rodgers). DRIVE: 6-50-2:37. KEY PLAYS: Lawrence 12 pass to Higgins to the LSU 36. Personal foul penalty gives Clemson a first down at the LSU 14. LSU 28, CLEMSON 25.

LSU: Moss 4 pass from Burrow at 5:13 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-68-2:26. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 10-yard run to the LSU 42. Burrow 43 pass to Chase to the Clemson 16. Burrow 7 pass to Jefferson and 5-yard targeting penalty puts the ball on the 4 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. LSU 35, CLEMSON 25.

Fourth quarter

LSU: Terrace Marshall 24 pass from Burrow at 12:08 (York kick). DRIVE: 8-57-3:42. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 15 pass to Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 37. Burrow 13 pass to Moss to the Clemson 39. LSU 42, CLEMSON 25.

FINAL SCORE: LSU 42, Clemson 25

RECORDS: LSU 15-0, Clemson 14-1

ATTENDANCE: 76,885

Sheldon Mickles