Last week was the second in a row that an LSU catcher jacked a pair of home runs.
Two weekends ago it was Tyler McManus. Last weekend it was Hayden Travinski.
But Travinski’s two home runs last weekend were overshadowed by the Tigers’ overall offensive performance — and the fact that his first homer came during the top of the ninth inning with no runners on base in an already decided 7-2 loss against the Florida Gators on Friday.
His home run Sunday followed designated hitter Brayden Jobert’s third of the weekend, extending LSU's lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning as the Tigers won the rubber game of the series 11-2.
“I think just being comfortable and just letting it loose worked for me,” Travinski said on Sunday. “There were a few at-bats where I kind of was stuck, but I think overall, the team the past two games looked more like a complete offense just trusting ourselves and being a lot more confident”
Travinski played in 29 games last year, starting at catcher in 11 of them and as a designated hitter in one. He tore his ulnar collateral ligament in early May, cutting his season short.
Last weekend was his first SEC start.
McManus has started most of the games behind the plate after normal starter Alex Milazzo was sidelined by an injury after the Texas game March 5. But Travinski slowly has become a contributor, and he started the third game against Florida to give McManus a rest.
“When you consider us having two freshmen pitching on the road — I thought he did a good job with those guys,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Sunday after Travinski shepherded pitchers Samuel Dutton and Grant Taylor through nine innings of two-run ball. “I think we were up 11 to 2, but they had the bases loaded. We got strike three because of how well he caught the ball.”