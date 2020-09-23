The investigation involving LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade's alleged bribery of recruits will conclude within an independent group designed to handle complex NCAA infractions matters.
The Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) has taken up the LSU infractions case, the NCAA announced Wednesday. It is the fourth case the independent group will review since the system was formed in 2018 in response to a Condoleeza Rice-led commission on college basketball.
The Advocate reported in August documents that revealed LSU's infractions case was headed toward the IARP, and indications are that an ultimate resolution could take 6-12 months to complete.
No notice of allegations had yet been sent to LSU, and, if they are, the notice could spell the end of Wade's successful but controversial three-year tenure coaching the Tigers.
According to the documents, the NCAA's enforcement staff said it received information that Wade arranged for, offered or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 potential recruits or other associated people.
The information was part of NCAA vice president of enforcement Jonathan Duncan's ultimate request that the investigative case be referred to the IARP.