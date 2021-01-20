Marcus Scott, a Texas cornerback, announced Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to LSU's 2022 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Scott also held offers from Houston and UNLV, according to 247Sports, and he attends College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas.
"I would have been happy with just one offer, because it's an honor to play at any level," Scott said in a statement posted on Twitter. "I know I still have a long way to go, but I'm still thanking God for the next words I'm about to write... This is a dream come true to announce I am 100% committed to Louisiana State University to play in the SEC."
1000% Committed🐯 HOLD THAT TIGER #GeauxTigers @LSUCoachRaymond @Coach_EdOrgeron @LSUfootball @TWCPFootball @247Sports @Rivals @TFloss32 pic.twitter.com/CKDVrukvD3— Marcus Scott II🥶🥇 (@MarcusScottII1) January 20, 2021
Scott is the eighth recruit to commit to LSU's 2022 recruiting class, which ranks first in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports, and third nationally behind Ohio State and Penn State.
He is the fourth defensive back committed to the class, joining four-star Texas safeties Bryce Anderson (nation's No. 4 safety) and Bryan Allen Jr. (nation's No. 5 safety) plus four-star Georgia cornerback JaDarian Rhym (nation's No. 17 corner).