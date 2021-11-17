LSU's two weeks of shut-down defense have given the offense advantageous field position to start its drives. But the offense has failed to convert.
Before the BYE week, the average position LSU started its offensive drives against Kentucky was its own 22, and against Ole Miss, its own 20.
In its most recent victory, where LSU's defense captured four turnovers, its average starting field position was its own 31.
But against Alabama — its own 29 and Arkansas — own 34.
That credit not only belongs to its defense, but also last week, to Trey Palmer, who returned four punts for 38 yards, his longest being a 21-yard return. When they can help it, the Tigers opt to return rather than fair catch.
Palmer returned four of possible six eligible punts, with the remaining two being a touchdown and another landing out of bounds at the LSU 44.
"Trey has gained some valuable yards for us," coach Ed Orgeron said. "I think that we've changed some things on our return game changed some techniques that can give him some role. Coach McMahon says you if you hold up your guy for a second, it gives him 10 yards. If we get 10 yards, that's a first down."
LSU's three offensive scoring drives against Arkansas didn't even amount to 50 yards. It's the field position that even got it there in the first place. The Tigers went 28 yards, starting from the Arkansas 43 to notch their first score of the game, a 34-yard field goal. Its second scoring drive, three plays, including one 11-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jack Bech, started from the Arkansas 40-yard line.
Its longest drive of the two games — 89 yards for a touchdown against Alabama.
"That's kind of like a backbreaker some ways," LSU center Liam Shanahan said. "We have those opportunities to go up a couple touchdowns early in the game, really put put the pressure on the other team as a result of how our defense is playing and those those are opportunities that we can't like fumble and mess up. We did that against Arkansas and against Alabama."
According to the latest FEI ratings, a measure of a team's per possession scoring advantage against any team on a neutral field, LSU's defense puts it in the 26th best position to score in the country, while the offense is 54th.
The good part is both times LSU started within Arkansas' territory, with the exception of overtime, it scored. The bad part is that's not something to count on. Its one opportunity in fourth quarter starting on the Alabama 42, it fumbled.
There's no question the Tigers are missing the spark on offense they had with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. In fact, the last time quarterback Max Johnson had over 200 passing yards in a game was against Kentucky, the game he got injured. LSU is third to last in the SEC in total offensive yards per game (365.90) with South Carolina (333.3) and Vanderbilt (297.7) trailing behind. Texas A&M is one spot ahead (395.50).
Even with the defense putting it in position to score, the Tigers need another spark to move its offense.