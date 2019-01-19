Former LSU defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, who wore the honorary No. 18 jersey as a Tiger, has joined the LSU coaching staff as a graduate assistant, an LSU official confirmed Saturday afternoon.
LaCouture was a three-year starter for LSU from 2014-2017, and he was released by the Baltimore Ravens in October after signing as an undrafted free agent.
LaCouture will serve as an assistant defensive line coach at LSU, where he recorded 152 total tackles and 10½ total sacks during his career.
LaCouture, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, started all 13 games in 2017 after missing his junior season due to a knee injury, and and he was a two-time member of the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.