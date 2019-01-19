lsumiss.102217 HS 1133
Buy Now

LSU defensive lineman Christian LaCouture (18) celebrates with linebackers Arden Key (49) and linebacker Corey Thompson (23) after LaCouture tackled Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson on Oct. 21 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. LaCouture shared the No. 18 jersey with fullback J.D. Moore last season.

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Former LSU defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, who wore the honorary No. 18 jersey as a Tiger, has joined the LSU coaching staff as a graduate assistant, an LSU official confirmed Saturday afternoon.

LaCouture was a three-year starter for LSU from 2014-2017, and he was released by the Baltimore Ravens in October after signing as an undrafted free agent.

LaCouture will serve as an assistant defensive line coach at LSU, where he recorded 152 total tackles and 10½ total sacks during his career.

LaCouture, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, started all 13 games in 2017 after missing his junior season due to a knee injury, and and he was a two-time member of the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

View comments