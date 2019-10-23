As freshman Cade York jogged off the field in the second quarter against Mississippi State, teammates encouraged him. He had missed an extra point, the latest in a string of shaky kicks. The ball sailed wide right.

York began the season 7 for 7 on field goals and 28 for 29 on extra points. He made three field goals against Texas, even though he didn’t practice the week before the game. He played well, but over the last three weeks, York has missed two field goals and an extra point.

“We see it as ongoing skill development,” coach Ed Orgeron said, denying York has lost confidence. “I don't think it's mental at all. I think it's definitely about technique.”

York's first miss came on a 53-yard field goal against Utah State, the first attempt over 50 yards during his career. He then missed wide left on a 44-yard field goal during LSU’s opening possession against Florida.

Two days before LSU played Mississippi State, Orgeron agreed part of York’s struggles came from being an 18-year-old freshman adjusting to the pressure of college football. Orgeron added York had consistently made field goals in practice.

“We believe in Cade,” Orgeron said at the time, “but he's got to go out there and make it."

York made three field goals against Mississippi State, all within 30 yards, as LSU's offense sputtered in the red zone during the first half. His third attempt ricocheted off the left upright, then he missed an extra point. He converted his next three extra points.

“He's going to be accountable in our program,” Orgeron said. “He's going to have to answer what's wrong.”

Orgeron said the team trusts York as it approaches No. 9 Auburn this weekend, which LSU beat last season on a game-winning field goal. Orgeron added backup Connor Culp is “not ready to be our kicker.”

The Tigers will stick with York, but if he struggles against Auburn, Orgeron said LSU “may go for it” on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal, depending on the situation.

“Put the ball in his hands or (quarterback) Joe Burrow's hands?" Orgeron said. "You know what I mean?”