1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU didn’t suffer a post-Alabama letdown offensively. Joe Burrow threw for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns (with a couple of uncharacteristic interceptions) as his team rolled up 714 yards. The complimentary nature of Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s rushing just makes LSU even more dangerous. It is the mark of a veteran team to be able to follow up success, but the defense …
2. TRENDING NOW
… Is a serious concern. LSU got gashed by big passes at Alabama last week, but that was the Crimson Tide’s All-American filled passing game. Ole Miss posed a different threat, coming in with the SEC’s top rushing offense, and ran wild for 614 yards (402 rushing). Safety JaCoby Stevens called it a loss for his unit. It’s hard to disagree.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Playing at Ole Miss was just enough of a threat to make the Tigers nervous, nerves compounded after seeing how fragile a season can be with Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa going down Saturday. LSU is almost certainly bound for the SEC Championship Game and Burrow remains on pace for the Heisman, but LSU’s title hopes will require better defense to get there.