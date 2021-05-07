LSU baseball continues a weekend series Friday night against Auburn.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

THE GAME

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

7 p.m. Friday WHERE: Samford Stadium-Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.

Samford Stadium-Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. TV: SEC Network

SEC Network ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

SECN+ and Watch ESPN RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LIVE UPDATES

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Can't see the feed below? Click here.

MORE INFO