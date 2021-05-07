LSU baseball continues a weekend series Friday night against Auburn.
Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
THE GAME
- WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
- WHERE: Samford Stadium-Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.
- TV: SEC Network
- ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
- RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
Freshman Tre' Morgan went 4 for 5 with a triple in LSU's win over Auburn.
LIVE UPDATES
MORE INFO
- RANKINGS: LSU and Auburn are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
- RECORDS: LSU is 28-17, 8-14. Auburn is 19-22, 5-17.
- LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-1, 4.22 ERA, 64.0 IP, 11 BB, 59 SO); AU – So. RHP Trace Bright (4-4, 7.71 ERA, 39.2 IP, 17 BB, 37 SO)
- WHAT TO WATCH FOR: AJ Labas struggled in his last start, allowing a season-high nine runs over four innings. He broke a streak of nine straight quality starts. Labas' fastball and breaking ball didn't look quite as sharp, coach Paul Mainieri said, likely because he had thrown a complete game the week before. Labas felt fine, but the lengthy start appeared to affect him a week later. LSU needs Labas to get back on track so it's not trying to win the series in the final game.
LSU is playing its fourth Thursday-Saturday series of the season this weekend against Auburn.