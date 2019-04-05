To make sure they're prepared for the all-important championship meets in May and June, the LSU track and field teams have to put in the work in the month of April.
With the Texas Relays already behind them, the Tigers and Lady Tigers are entering a 22-day stretch in which they'll host three meets and go to south Florida for another competition this month.
It begins Saturday when the fourth-ranked Lady Tigers and sixth-ranked Tigers welcome four other schools for the Battle on the Bayou in Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Field events begin at 9:30 a.m. with track events starting at 1 p.m.
LSU will be joined by Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Kansas for the scored meet. Points will be awarded on a 10-8-6-4-2-1 basis for individual events; relays will be scored on a 10-8-6-4-2 basis with only one relay per school scoring.
"After the NCAA indoor meet and Texas Relays, we're trying to load them up a little bit," LSU coach Dennis Shaver said.
The reason is the next four meets will take the Tigers and Lady Tigers right into the Southeastern Conference championships set for May 9-11.
The goal with three home meets in the next four weeks, Shaver said, is to get relay teams set and get athletes qualified for the NCAA East preliminary rounds.
While April is an important month, the Texas Relays meet was a good starting point for LSU.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers picked up four wins and five second-place finishes on Saturday alone — including a sweep of the 4x100 relay titles — and added another victory Friday.
"I thought we had a really outstanding effort from everybody in Texas," Shaver said.
With that in mind, Shaver wants to run different combinations in the 4x100 in Saturday's meet.
Some of the experimentation is by design since he likes to have six athletes in the relay pool in the event of injury.
The Lady Tigers opened with a winning time of 43.58 seconds last week even though they were without Kortnei Johnson because of a strained hamstring.
Even though Tonea Marshall, Ariyonna Augustine, Rachel Misher and Sha'Carri Richardson got the job done, Shaver will give Richardson, a talented freshman who later won the open 100 meters last week, the week off.
Richardson will be replaced on the anchor by Milan Young, who, like Marshall, is a 100-meter hurdles specialist.
Marshall, who won the 100 hurdles, was put on the relay for the first time in her college career when Shaver had to shift things around because of Johnson's absence.
Akanni Hislop, Kary Vincent, Dylan Peebles and Jaron Flournoy won the men's title in 38.41 seconds — the fifth-fastest time in school history and 13th fastest in collegiate history.
"That was an incredible time for the month of March," Shaver said. "There have been many years where a 38.40 wins the NCAA championship, so that was a great early-season effort."
On Saturday, with Vincent playing in the spring football game in Tiger Stadium, Shaver will move Hislop to the No. 2 spot and lead off with hurdler Damion Thomas.
Correion Mosby, who was third last year, will settle into his old spot with Flournoy anchoring again.
Shaver said Johnson will be held out again along with some others who had a heavy workload at Texas.
Also, Shaver said pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who won the NCAA indoor title last month, will open his outdoor season in the Alumni Gold meet on April 20.