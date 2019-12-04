Joe Burrow's 'golden arm' was recognized when he became LSU's first winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The honor recognizes college football's best quarterback. He was one of five finalists for the award, which announced him as the winner Wednesday.

The award, which is given annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class, is named in honor of the record-setting Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

The other four finalists were Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah's Tyler Huntley, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Memphis' Brady White.

The award will be presented Dec. 11 in Baltimore.

It’s official, @Joe_Burrow10 is the 2019 Golden Arm Award winner! Let’s welcome the first @lsufootball QB to the #GoldenArm club. 💪 pic.twitter.com/oWmbOYwwwJ — Golden Arm Award (@GoldenArmAward) December 4, 2019

Burrow this season has thrown for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns, making him the most prolific passer in one season of Southeastern Conference history. He broke the league's single-season passing yards record last weekend, and he needs one touchdown to break the SEC single-season passing touchdowns mark.

Burrow is also a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The winner of both will be announced on Dec. 12, two days before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Burrow is considered the front-runner to win the Heisman heading into conference title games this weekend.