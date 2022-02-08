Andrew Whitworth had admired Joe Burrow from afar.
But the 40-year-old offensive tackle had never met the 25-year-old quarterback, despite their shared paths through LSU.
"I was like, 'Man, I've wanted to meet him forever, just shake his hand, tell him thank you for the national championship at LSU," said Whitworth, who was part of LSU's 2003 national championship team.
In December 2020, Whitworth got his chance.
Burrow, in his rookie season for the Cincinnati Bengals, tore his ACL and his MCL in late November and underwent surgery in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who works with the Rams, and ElAttrache got the ball rolling for the two to meet.
"'I think Joe would love to meet you,'" Whitworth recalled ElAttrache saying. "'I think it'd be really cool to get you two guys together. I think you guys are both really rare guys and I'd love to see you two guys get together to spend some time to get to know one another. I think it'd be great for Joe.'"
The plan worked.
Whitworth was also dealing with knee issues at the time, too, so the two met on a Sunday with Burrow and his girlfriend, Olivia, coming over to Whitworth's house to watch some football.
"I'm the old man on crutches, he's the young man on crutches," Whitworth said with a laugh.
The next day, Whitworth called up Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who previously coached for the Rams during Whitworth's first two seasons in Los Angeles.
"I said, 'Man, you got a special one," Whitworth said. "We all knew from the talent, the ability he played with in college, how good he was going to be. But sitting with him for that full day, I realized, 'Man, this guy's going to be a really, really special quarterback for quite some time.'"
Meanwhile, Burrow appreciated the hospitality more than Whitworth knows.
Burrow said Monday that he didn't know many in California and was far away from most of the people he cared about, so meeting Whitworth and picking his brain was helpful.
"He kind of took me in and we had some good times hanging out, watching football, and talking about the Bengals and LSU and all that," Burrow said. "So he’s become a good friend.”
Fourteen months later, both of them are healthy and will be playing against one another in the Super Bowl — something Whitworth called "unbelievable."
Whitworth said he texted Burrow after the conclusion of Cincinnati's win over Kansas City and reflected back on their early conversations when they were both hurt.
"Who would have thought, hanging out in that little room, you and I, last December, and now here we are both playing in the Super Bowl a year later," Whitworth said. "... It was neat for us to have a moment and cultivate a relationship that I think will last for a long time."