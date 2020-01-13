1. WHAT WE LEARNED

After what they have done this season, capped by Monday’s CFP championship, this LSU offense may go down as the greatest in college football history. Even Clemson’s defense, ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring, failed to slow down Joe Burrow and company enough to produce another national title. How far the Tigers have come offensively from just a few seasons ago.

2. TRENDING NOW

Burrow versus Trevor Lawrence. As expected, the two quarterbacks who could be the top picks in the next two NFL drafts combined for a dazzling offensive spectacle — for a half. But in the second, LSU’s defense allowed Lawrence and Clemson only one score, while Burrow overcame a hard shot to the ribs to finish with 521 total yards and six touchdowns.

+3 'This is for everybody': LSU caps perfect season with national title win over Clemson Cigar clippings were scattered on the locker-room floor, a haze of smoke flooded the air and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow emerged with a stogie …

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

Clemson was a tough out befitting of a reigning national champion that had won 29 straight games. But an LSU team that felt like a team of destiny after it beat Alabama in early November couldn’t have its season end any other way. Better luck in next year’s CFP final in Miami, Clemson. This is LSU’s year. Always was.