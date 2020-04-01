He is a tinkerer with nothing to make go, a competitor without a game, and, worst of all, a worrier with a completely free schedule. Idle time and Paul Mainieri are incompatible bedfellows.
It is April 1, and LSU’s baseball coach is about to enter the first full spring month of his conscious life without baseball to look forward to. He could mark the passage of almost all his previous 62 years by his teams of April — by his father Demie Mainieri’s teams, by the high school, college and professional teams he played for, and for the past 37 Aprils, by the teams he’s coached. Like the game itself, all were unique, providing new and cherished memories to be stored away and savored later.
“Unprecedented,” Mainieri called this present moment. “Whatever term you want to use, it’s a pretty unusual feeling I’m having right now.”
What has become increasingly evident is the COVID-19 pandemic has robbed something from all of us. It has taken loved ones from some and confiscated freedoms from others. The coronavirus and its effects have wrenched the game away from Mainieri, but it is more complicated than that. It has also rendered some of his best qualities inert and has weaponized a personality trait that has made him successful.
Mainieri considers himself a worrier by nature. Often, that characteristic manifests itself in helpful ways late in games when his team is protecting a lead. His nervous energy focuses him and guards him against complacency when his team is leading by two runs with six outs to go.
But what happens when there is no lead to protect or no deficit to surmount, when the idea of something being over is frustratingly not as finite as the number of outs remaining?
That worry starts to run away.
Mainieri follows orders and stays at home, where he reads the news and he watches too much television. His mind drifts to the devastating effect the virus has taken in faraway places like Italy and Spain. He thinks about the people who have been tucking their money away into retirement accounts for the past 30 years and the uncertainty they now face. He thinks about the assistants on his staff and the possibility they will not have summer camps to help pay their income. He thinks about the people who will not have baseball to turn to as an emotional salve. He thinks about his four kids and his four grandkids and his mother who resides in a local retirement community.
“My dad would definitely fall into the category of people who are not taking this lightly,” said his oldest son, Nick Mainieri. “He’s going to take this seriously. He’s always been very good at putting things in perspective and knowing what is important and what matters most.”
He is concerned about everyone but himself, and he is worried about everything but baseball.
Mainieri said he has never slept well, but it’s worse now. He tosses and turns and stares at the ceiling because he can’t turn off the part of his brain that is programmed to dwell.
***
The day the 2020 college baseball season effectively ended was March 13. Friday the 13th. Even in the aftermath, with the perspective added by each new day spent in this strange new world, everything about the hours leading up to the premature end of the college baseball season feels surreal.
Start with the day before, a Thursday littered with cruel surprises. LSU had already boarded a bus on its way to play a weekend series at Ole Miss when it was told the series had been cancelled. Later that day, Mainieri called in for an interview with the Paul Finebaum show, and it was about a minute into that appearance when Finebaum broke the news to Mainieri that the College World Series had been canceled.
Things moved fast that Friday. LSU’s head coaches met with the athletic director in the morning, and around noon the administration sent an email saying there was a moratorium on gatherings of 30 or more people. Mainieri saw the end coming. He snuck in a few exit meetings with players and sent a group text around 1:30 p.m. telling his team it had about two hours to clean out lockers. He gave them instructions for how to join a conference call, and that is how they had their end-of-season meeting in March.
About 30 hours after the team got off the bus bound for Ole Miss, after Mainieri and his staff met in the baseball offices to perform the eminently bizarre task of looking ahead to next year when this year had not even reached its midpoint, Mainieri walked out of the office and slumped into the driver’s seat of his car.
It was about 7 o’clock. In some alternate universe that still had an active baseball season, his team was about 30 minutes into its first of three games against the No. 8-ranked Rebels. In this one, it struck Mainieri for the first time that the day college baseball died in 2020 occurred on the one year anniversary of his father Demie’s death.
“Everything just dawned on me,” Mainieri said. “March 13 was the one-year anniversary of my father’s passing. That was the day college baseball died for the year. ... I thought to myself how crazy it is that I did stuff on March 13 that I typically do in late June? Now what do I do with myself?”
***
Golf. Maybe Mainieri could golf. He has long held onto the sport as his chosen competitive outlet after his coaching career is done. He is eager to one day attend all those spring events his career has barred him from — the Masters, the Indy-500, Jazz Fest — but golf is going to be what gets him through the day to day.
But there’s a problem. Mainieri had specialized back surgery this past December, an operation performed by his former shortstop at Notre Dame, Dr. Gregory Lopez, in which Mainieri had a prosthetic disc inserted between his C5 and C6 vertebrae. This surgery requires a six-month recovery window before Mainieri can do anything vigorous like lifting weights or … well, swinging a golf club.
Mainieri was aching to do something with his time. He called Dr. Lopez, just to check.
“He said, ‘You’re better off just putting for a while,’ ” Mainieri said. “So I did a little putting at the golf course, and that was about it.”
Mainieri is not exactly a hobby guy. His time is typically occupied by his family and his extended family and his sport. The family man and the competitor would sometimes converge when he had free moments in the past.
“He’s good at a lot of things that you wouldn’t normally expect,” said Mainieri’s youngest son, Tommy. “He is probably the best free-throw shooter I’ve ever seen. He would probably go 100 for 100 on free throws. It’s hilarious. He’s also really good at math, he was always my math teacher growing up. Obviously, that won’t help him right now.”
Before the start of the doomed 2020 baseball season, back in December when the novel coronavirus was not a pervasive daily presence in America, Mainieri challenged his daughter Alex Wolfe to a game of H-O-R-S-E.
Of Mainieri’s children, Alex is the best athlete. He got her into golf at a young age and told her it would be something they would be able to share someday well down the road. Her dad was always her biggest cheerleader, and often her greatest rival.
Father threw down the H-O-R-S-E gauntlet sometime around Christmas last year. Daughter was seven months pregnant, and she was game.
“I was winning for a couple letters,” Alex said, “and then he put it on me and won.”
***
One of the few benefits of having so much time on his hands is that Mainieri is afforded the opportunity to dive into the richness of his own baseball memories. And since much of the world finds itself in the same predicament as himself, one of those memories was momentarily brought into vivid new light.
Mainieri recently found himself watching a game all the way through for the first time in more than 40 years: A replay of the American League East tie-breaker game in October 1978 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The Yankees trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning in October 1978, Mainieri feeling that old excitement about what’s to come all over again in March 2020.
New York’s light-hitting shortstop Bucky Dent stepped to the plate, two runners on, choking up on the bat. Improbably, Dent was Mainieri’s favorite player growing up, a fact that had roots in Dent playing for Mainieri’s father at Miami Dade Community College. Mainieri remembered the lightning bolt of excitement he felt as a college student in 1978 when his favorite player clobbered a three-run home run over the Green Monster in left field to propel the Yankees toward the pennant, because he felt it all over again sitting in his living room last month.
Mainieri is one of those people who possess an extraordinary level of recall. He can recreate sequences of games from decades before or tell you the count from when one of his players hit a famous home run. He is nearing his 40th year as a head baseball coach and his bountiful stories are pulled from the thousands of games and practices and team meetings he has experienced.
All of which adds to the disappointment of having the 2020 season end so abruptly. Now in his 60s, Mainieri is likely nearing the end of his coaching career, and one of those years has effectively been wiped away. What memories and stories went along with it?
“For my dad’s entire career, you’re able to count on every spring that something exciting and something you haven’t seen before is going to happen by the end of the season,” Nick Mainieri said. “Regardless of how the season starts, he’s going to get them playing as good as they can be and they’re going to do some exciting things down the stretch.
“It’s disappointing to know that’s not going to happen this year, that those experiences and those memories aren’t going to be had.”
If Nick inherited any quality from his father, it is the gift of introspection. He paused to gather his thoughts, finding the right way to put it. Baseball season, for Nick, represents hope. With baseball comes spring and new life and warmer weather — all things that are still coming around, even as so much is on hiatus. He worries he does not yet grasp the full toll of having a season cancelled in its infancy.
“From my perspective as his son, someone he’s been around for almost his entire coaching career and remembers a lot of it, it’s disappointing for me within the context of the rest that is going on and all the other more significant disappointments,” Nick said. “Yeah. I don’t know. It’s still kind of early, right? It just happened.
“But when we get to May and June and there’s nothing going on baseball-wise it’s going to be sad.”
***
Life, with or without baseball, goes on.
The Sunday before the season ended, Mainieri drove to New Orleans after his Tigers scored three in the eighth inning to wrap up a series sweep of UMass Lowell with a come-from-behind win in the finale. His daughter, Alex, was going into labor.
When Alex checked into the hospital, the Mainieri family was still living in what she called the “normal world.” Paul was fresh off a baseball victory, the hospital was still allowing visitors and most of the family was present.
Alex’s labor stretched on for 36 hours. In that time, the first confirmed case of coronavirus was discovered in Louisiana. The hospital started restricting visitors to one at a time, including Alex's husband, Greg Wolfe, and visitors had to get their temperature checked.
Rocco Paul Wolfe was born in the early morning hours March 10. Mainieri was able to briefly meet his grandson that morning before driving back to Baton Rouge to practice before what would ultimately be the final game of his 2020 season.
He was still struck by the strangeness of it all a few weeks later.
“I thought, 'Wow, my daughter is bringing this beautiful life into the world, and yet the world is in crisis at the same time,' ” Mainieri said. “The confusion of your emotions clashing with each other, your joy now gets tempered by the future of our existence.
“It’s an amazing, confusing time now for everybody.”
The day after his team’s season ended, before Louisiana went under a statewide shelter in place order, Mainieri drove back to New Orleans. He did not get a chance to hold his newborn grandson before he left the hospital earlier in the week. Alex and Rocco had returned home from the hospital, and the grandfather wanted a more proper introduction. He could grapple with a lost season and all the worries that come with it later.
“Coaches are human beings and citizens of the world as well,” Mainieri said. “We’re not immune to any of it, believe me.”
There are more important things than an April without baseball. It is spring, the weather is getting warmer and there is new life.