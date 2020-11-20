Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is eager to go after positive coronavirus tests caused him to miss last week's game at Florida.
The first-year coach watched his Razorbacks lose 63-35 to the Gators from his poolhouse in Fayetteville with his dog, Lucy.
LSU has struggled with COVID-19 issues for much of the season.
The Tigers (2-3) were forced to cancel last week's game against No. 1 Alabama. Coach Ed Orgeron remained hopeful the game will be played, but acknowledged that the window of opportunity for the contest was a small one.
“We look forward to rescheduling Alabama whenever they tell us to play,” Orgeron said. “We want to play. We wanted to play last week. We weren’t able to play because of the safety of our players."
THE GAME
WHO: LSU (2-3) at Arkansas (3-4)
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
HOW TO WATCH LIVE
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
FULL COVERAGE
LIVE UPDATES
The Associated Press contributed to this report.