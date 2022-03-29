The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has named LSU hurdler Alia Armstrong its national athlete of the week following her performance at the Texas Relays last weekend.
A New Orleans native, Armstrong won the 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 12.33 seconds and ran the leadoff leg on the Tigers' 4x100-meter relay team that finished second in 42.97 seconds.
Her hurdles time, which was aided by a 2.5 meters per second tailwind, was the fastest in collegiate history under all conditions — bettering the old mark of 12.39 by Clemson's Brianna Rollins back in 2013.
The time didn't count as a personal-best mark because times aided by a 2.0 mps wind or better aren't allowed for record-keeping purposes.