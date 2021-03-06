In the highly anticipated battle between the No 1 LSU beach volleyball team and No. 2 Florida State, the Tigers fell 4-1 on Saturday.
LSU (5-1) sought to preserve its perfect record at home, where the Tigers had never lost before Saturday.
LSU started rough on Courts 4 and 5, losing on both courts in two sets to fall behind 2-0.
The fifth court pair of seniors Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York dropped the first set 21-15 and the second set 21-18 to fall behind 1-0.
Sophomore Sydney Moore and senior Jess Landsman followed on Court 4, dropping set one 21-19 and set two 21-17.
This put the pressure on the Tigers’ three remaining courts as they had to win on all three or lose the match.
Senior Claire Coppola and junior Kelli Greene-Agnew on Court 2 dropped set one 21-12 and set two 21-14 to seal the loss.
The first court pair of seniors Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss pulled out a win in marathon first set 25-23 and clinched the second set 21-15 so that LSU could avoid the sweep.
On Court 3, Senior Toni Rodriguez and junior Ashley Rasnick-Pope dropped set one 23-21, but won set two 21-18 to force a third set.
LSU started slow on the third set falling behind 8-3 early, but battled back to make it a two-point deficit before dropping it.
Earlier in the day, the Tigers swept No. 11 Florida Atlantic 5-0.
LSU will play No. 19 Georgia State and Houston Baptist on Sunday.
Because of COVID precautions, capacity is limited to family and those who managed to get a ticket voucher.