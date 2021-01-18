LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and cornerback Eli Ricks have both been named to the Football Writers Association of America's All-Freshman team, the group announced Monday morning.
Ricks, a 6-foot-2, 196-pound California native, was also named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press, and he led the Southeastern Conference and tied for fifth in the FBS with four interceptions.
He also broke up five passes and had 20 total tackles while playing in all 10 games with seven starts.
Two of Ricks’ four interceptions were turned into pick-sixes: He had a 45-yard return for a score in a 52-24 rout of South Carolina and intercepted Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask and raced 68 yards to the end zone early in the upset of Florida.
Boutte, a 6-foot, 185-pound New Iberia native, led LSU in receiving yards with 735 yards on 45 catches, while catching five touchdown passes during his true freshman season.
In LSU's 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the regular season finale, Boutte set the school and SEC single-game receiving record with 308 yards. Boutte caught 14 passes and recorded three touchdowns, including the 45-yard catch and run that produced the winning touchdown in the final minutes of the game.
Boutte is LSU's first receiver to be named a Freshman All-American by the FWAA, and he and Ricks give LSU at least one member on five of the group's last seven teams.