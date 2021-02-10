Former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. announced Wednesday he transferred to LSU, filling a position of need on the defense.
Jones, a redshirt sophomore who entered the transfer portal Jan. 25, started seven games for Clemson last season as the nickel/sam linebacker. He recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions.
Coach Ed Orgeron had said LSU wanted to keep spots open after national signing day for graduate transfers, particularly at linebacker. The Tigers left signing day with three available scholarships. With the signing of Walker wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on Tuesday and now Jones, LSU has one scholarship left in this cycle. The Tigers have the No. 3 class in the country.
The addition of Jones instantly injected experience into LSU's linebacker room. Formerly the No. 210 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports, he redshirted as a freshman then made 19 tackles in 2019 as a backup to Isaiah Simmons, an eventual top-10 pick.
Jones played in 10 games last season, missing two due to injury. Over 28 career games at Clemson, he made 52 tackles (eight for loss), forced two fumbles and intercepted two passes. He also recorded 0.5 sacks. Jones will have three years of eligibility.
LSU lost Jabril Cox, its best all-around linebacker last season. They returned starters Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville, who combined for 118 total tackles, and freshmen backups Josh White and Antoine Sampah. LSU also signed junior college transfer Navonteque Strong and four-star freshman Greg Penn III in the latest class.