The stellar performances.

The individual wins.

The perfect 10s.

Perhaps the most amazing thing LSU’s amazing freshman gymnast Kiya Johnson has done this season is what all great athletes do:

She has managed to make the exceptional seem ordinary.

“We’re not even surprised anymore,” Tigers junior Christina Desiderio said. “We just sort of expect it.”

As the 2020 regular season winds down, Johnson is not just regarded as the nation’s top freshman gymnast but one of the top gymnasts regardless of class. Heading into Friday’s meet in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Arkansas (7:15 p.m., SECNetwork+), Johnson is tied for first nationally on floor, ranked second as an all-arounder (combined score of all four events) and tied for third on vault, where she recorded one of her two 10s Jan. 24 at Florida. The other was on beam Feb. 14 in the GymQuarters Invitational, one of her 22 individual wins.

Co-head coach D-D Breaux, who has led LSU’s program for all 43 of its seasons, has herself drawn comparisons between Johnson and the just departed Sarah Finnegan, the 23-time All-American and two-time NCAA individual champion widely regarded as LSU’s best gymnast ever.

Even when she does that, Breaux reminds that Johnson is ahead of the curve of even Finnegan’s prodigious career as a freshman.

“Sarah really didn’t do all-around until later in her career,” Breaux said. “Kiya every week is that thoroughbred who goes out there and gets her four events in.

“Consistency wins and she’s been extremely consistent in what she’s doing. If she continues to maintain this level of consistency and continues to polish and find her perfection point, she could be as close to a 40 in the all-around as any athlete we’ve ever had.”

That sounds like hyperbole until you realize that Breaux has done her best to pump the brakes on gushing praise of Johnson to try to avoid putting too much pressure on her young, sequined shoulders.

But when you consider that Johnson is the only freshman in LSU history with two 10s – Stephanie Hyett (1997, vault), April Burkholder (2003, floor) and Nicki Butler (2004, floor) were the others – you begin to understand what a talent LSU has on its roster.

Johnson has spoken often of the physical demands of competing week in and week out as a collegiate gymnast. She’s already performed in more meets (nine) than in two years of junior gymnastics. And that has made managing an Achilles’ tendon she ruptured in J.O. (Junior Olympics) a consistent sidelight to the season for the No. 5-ranked Tigers.

Considering all that, she has surprised even herself with how well she has done.

“I definitely did not come in expecting what has happened so far,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Two people who knew Johnson in her formative years who aren’t surprised: LSU junior Reagan Campbell and their former junior coach, Kim Zmeskal Burdett.

Campbell trained with Johnson at Zmeskal’s Texas Dreams Gymnastics facility in Coppell, Texas, just outside Dallas. She saw Johnson’s talent at a young age.

“Especially when I left for (LSU) and I would come back to visit over like Christmas break,” Campbell said. “I’d walk in and Kiya would walk in, get her stuff done and leave. She was amazing.

“You could always see it, how much her talent showed.”

Zmeskal, the 1991 world champion and member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic team, admitted she wasn’t ready to see Johnson go when she decided to graduate a year early from Coppell High School and enroll at LSU last fall.

“There are few young women and men who you truly do feel are ready,” said Zmeskal, who grew up in Houston and trained there under famed gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi. “But for her it seemed right, the maturity in her outside life and in the gym.”

Both Breaux and Johnson credited Zmeskal’s training for laying a strong foundation for her gymnastics.

“She’s an elite level athlete, the cream of recruits every year, which puts her a cut above in her physical and mental preparation,” Breaux said. “She’s had an excellent background, excellent family support. Her coach, Kim Zmeskal, is as good as there is in preparing kids and giving them a great foundation. That’s the product we’re enjoying.”

“She always focused on the little details,” Johnson said. “The artistic part of gymnastics was her main thing. Yes, you have to do big skills, but you have to make it all look pretty. She focused on all the details on every event, whether that be toe point on bars or your form on vault.”

Johnson had a brilliant junior career. She finished first in the all-around, on vault and beam in 2015 in the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup, won the all-around in the 2018 J.O. Championships and won that title again in 2019 along with placing first on beam and floor. All of that success, though, was punctured in June 2016 by her Achilles’ injury that sidelined Johnson for a year and a half.

“We’d talk about wanting to built one layer at a time, where you can feel you can step up to it and then step up again,” Zmeskal said. “Last season she did all she needed to feel confident to leave home and start an amazing career at LSU.”

If the start has made the amazing commonplace, the way the rest of Johnson’s career unfolds if she can remain healthy could be legendary stuff among LSU’s star-studded gallery of gymnasts by the time she is through.

“She’s just the most level-headed kid,” Tigers senior Ruby Harrold said. “You guys have three more years of this. It’s going to be great to see how she flourishes in and out of the gym.”

SEC standings*

Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. NQS Average

Florida# 6-0 1.000 8-0 1.000 197.690

LSU 4-2 .667 10-2 .833 197.165

Alabama 3-2 .600 4-4-1 .500 196.965

Georgia 2-2 .500 8-5 .615 196.900

Kentucky 3-3 .500 6-4 .600 196.665

Arkansas 2-4 .333 2-6 .250 196.430

Auburn 3-4 .429 4-6 .400 196.400

Missouri 0-6 .000 2-9 .182 196.230

*-According to NQS rankings

#-Clinched SEC regular-season title

Friday’s schedule

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Texas Woman’s at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Minnesota, Ohio State, Lindenwood at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

All times Central

THE KIYA JOHNSON FILE

Age: 18

Hometown: Dallas

High School: Coppell

Gymnastics club: Texas Dreams

Individual wins: 21

All-around: 6 (Best score, 39.750)

Floor: 7 (Best score, 9.975)

Vault: 5 (Best score, 10.0, Feb. 14 at GymQuarters Invitational)

Beam: 2 (Best score, 10.0, Jan. 24 at Florida)

Bars: 1 (Best score, 9.90)

National rankings (NQS average):

All-around: 2 (39.630)

Floor: T1 (9.960)

Vault: T3 (9.925)

Beam: T16 (9.895)

Bars: T40 (9.855)