Pitcher Zack Hess’ status remains undecided for the weekend, but his health has improved considerably since he left in the first inning of his last start.

"He has made an amazing recovery," Mainieri said. "I think because he was so honest with me and didn't try to pitch through it, he's pretty close to being ready to go."

With Hess not at full health, LSU has not decided who will start at pitcher for Thursday night’s game against No. 25 Florida. Coach Paul Mainieri and pitching coach Alan Dunn will decide on Thursday morning.

After 13 pitches against Missouri, Hess left the game because he pulled a muscle in his groin.

Hess pulled a muscle on the opposite side of his groin during preseason practice. He needed a couple weeks to return. On Monday, Mainieri did not have a timeline for Hess’ return.

Hess threw a short bullpen on Tuesday at “70 percent intensity,” Mainieri said, and didn’t feel pain. But Mainieri has not decided how to use Hess against Florida.

He’s worried Hess could re-aggravate his injury, keeping him even longer out as LSU nears the end of the regular season.

“There's a possibility we could use him out of the bullpen this weekend, or there's a possibility we don't pitch him at all this weekend,” Mainieri said. “I'm going to wait until tomorrow to make that decision.”