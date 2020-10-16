LSU and South Carolina will kick off three hours later Oct. 24 than originally announced, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday, one of several changes to its football schedule amid coronavirus-related postponements.
The LSU-South Carolina game will kick off at 6 p.m. from Tiger Stadium and be televised on ESPN. Originally, it was scheduled for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
The rest of the schedule Oct. 24 also received some adjustments, mostly because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Florida. The Gators' game with LSU this week already was postponed because they don't have enough players thanks to positive tests and contact tracing within the program.
Florida's next scheduled game, Oct. 24 against Missouri, also was postponed until Oct. 31, which originally was Florida's open date.
Instead, Missouri's Oct. 31 home game against Kentucky was moved up to Oct. 24, with Kentucky's home game against Georgia also moved from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.
The previously announced postponements, Vanderbilt at Missouri and LSU at Florida, are still scheduled for Dec. 12.
One result of the rescheduling: For the first time since 2012, Florida and Georgia won't have an open date before their annual showdown in Jacksonville, Florida. The game, which could go a long way toward deciding the SEC East title, is scheduled for Nov. 7.
SEC rescheduling
Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network
South Carolina at LSU remains on Oct. 24, changes game time to 6 p.m. on ESPN
Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network alternate
LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA