TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There seemed like there was no way pigs could fly for LSU on Saturday, the way they did on that frigid Saturday in 1993 when the Tigers pulled that monumental upset of Alabama here.

You know, the Pigs Will Fly game. The one inspired by some smart aleck headline writer in Mobile who said Alabama would crush 23-point underdog LSU (23 points, how quaint) into the red Alabama dust.

This game seemed even more of a foregone conclusion than that one. Pigs can’t fly when they’re already cooked pregame, are swimming in barbecue sauce and served up on a tailgate platter.

Someone forgot to tell the Tigers what was on the menu. That they were on the menu. That this one set up like some sort of in-season spring game for Alabama, a speed bump on its way to yet another College Football Playoff appearance.

Um, hold that thought, Alabama. You may not be all that this year despite your No. 2 CFP ranking. Neither is LSU, of course, 4-4 coming into this one, a shell of the team that won here in 2019 on the way to national championship perfection.

But the Tigers put a post-Halloween scare into the Crimson Tide, all right. A mighty scare. LSU scored first and threatened to score down to the very last play. The Tigers left the Bryant-Denny Stadium field bowed but still proud after the final score read Alabama 20, LSU 14.

When it was done, as always, the privileged Alabama faithful stood in their seats and chanted “We just beat the hell out of you!” It was more out of rote than reality. And they certainly didn’t sound like they had their hearts into it. Not after their hearts had just been in their throats.

LSU, which went off as a 29-point underdog, the biggest point spread against the Tigers our staff could find going back at least 30 years, got beat on but kept coming back. LSU — outmanned, outreached, outcoached (that was the impression at least) — was Rocky Balboa to Alabama’s Apollo Creed. The Tigers kept getting punched and bouncing back off the canvas. And when Max Johnson stood in the pocket with just under seven minutes to play and lofted a fourth-and-goal pass from the Bama 8 into the end zone, 100,000 Crimson Tide fans held their collective breath as the Tigers tried to take the lead down 20-14. They had to do the same when Johnson threw one from the Bama 30 into the end zone on the game’s last play. The ball skittered away incomplete from the knot of players, and LSU was flagged for hands to the face so it might not have mattered, but what an effort.

Alabama ultimately survived, but the Crimson Tide left knowing there was some luck involved. Every good team has its close calls and Bama is no exception, but this was so far off script you almost had to wonder if you were watching anything close to the game you expected to see.

Clearly, Nick Saban was distracted by the speculation that he might leave Bama and return to LSU for a contract worth the gross national product of Poland to, ahem, finish the job.

Before the game, Ed Orgeron stopped to sign a $1 bill for a young fan, perhaps from an early payment from the $16.9 million wad of cash LSU is paying him to stop coaching after this season. He might have told the lad, “Bet on me.” Orgeron made the “roll the dice” hand gesture at one point during LSU’s last game at Ole Miss. The Tigers came up snake eyes in Oxford, but that didn’t mean he and his staff didn’t decide to wrinkle up the playbook.

LSU pulled out the fake punt from Avery Atkins (passer rating of 318.4, a “school record” that may never be broken). They brought back the Jumbo offensive line package. They dialed up a 3-4 front that chipped in with two outside linebackers that put the pressure on Bama quarterback Bryce Young from the start and kept it hot the entire game.

“We came to play,” Orgeron said at halftime on LSU’s radio broadcast. “We came to win.”

There is nobility in defeat that outshines even a precious victory. This LSU team came to Tuscaloosa supposedly with no chance. None. This was an LSU team missing nine players who started on defense at some point this season. And I suspect Orgeron might have given back a fraction of his buyout to have had All-American caliber wide receiver Kayshon Boutte back on the field, even for just the fourth quarter.

LSU’s consolation is to look to the future. The one game Saban can’t win is against Father Time, the all-time and still undefeated champion. He just turned 70 on Halloween and said he thinks he can coach another 10 years. That is not realistic, and there are some who think he will bow out much sooner than that.

So LSU has to position itself with a capable new coach to be ready to challenge Alabama in the post-Saban era for Southeastern Conference supremacy. The hire athletic director Scott Woodward will make is that critical.

Maybe this game is something to propel LSU in that direction.