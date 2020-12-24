The LSU men's basketball game with Texas Southern on Saturday has been canceled, but Will Wade's team could still get to play a game.
Texas Southern, which was to face LSU on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, had to cancel Thursday evening in accordance with NCAA COVID-19 protocols within its program.
LSU (4-1) will now take on Nicholls (2-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the PMAC. The game is set to be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
If the contest is played, it will be the first for the Tigers in 12 days. Wade had to cancel one game and postpone two others because of coronavirus issues in his program after an 88-66 win over Sam Houston State on Dec. 14.
According to an LSU news release, season ticket holders will have their mobile tickets adjusted with the new opponent and game time on Friday.