The field for this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur will definitely have a Louisiana flavor to it.
Two LSU golfers, Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, along with St. Gabriel native Julia Johnson of Ole Miss, are part of the 71-player field which was announced Wednesday by Augusta National Golf Club.
This will be the second straight appearance for Lindblad and Johnson and the first for Stone.
The tournament is set for March 30-April 2 in Augusta, Georgia, the week before the Masters tournament. The first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club near Augusta, with the field being cut to the low 30 and ties going into the final round at Augusta National. The entire field will participate in a practice round at Augusta National on April 1.
NBC will televise the final round starting at 11 a.m. April 2.
Lindblad, the world’s No. 2-ranked women’s amateur, tied for third last year, finishing just a stroke out of the playoff between eventual winner Tsubasa Kajitani and Emilia Migliaccio. The junior from Sweden is a two-time All-American, a two-time finalist for the ANNIKA Award and was the 2020 Southeastern Conference player of the year.
“I’m super excited to be going back,” Lindblad said. “I feel I learned a lot from last year. I was not prepared for how the greens were and around the greens. That was the hardest part of the course. If you missed a green it wasn’t a basic chip shot. You had to think about where you were going to land the ball and how far it would roll.”
Stone, a junior from Riverview, Florida, qualified on her standing as the eighth-ranked U.S. women’s amateur based on the 2021 end-of-year world ranking. Now No. 40 in the world, Stone will be competing at Augusta National for the second time. As a 12-year old, she took part in the inaugural Drive, Chip and Putt competition there in 2014.
“I feel I’ve worked pretty hard the past two years to get my ranking up there,” Stone said. “I knew I had to play well in the winter to secure a spot at the end of the year.”
Stone said she would be leaning on Lindblad for her knowledge from last year’s tournament. Though she competed at Augusta National before, Stone said she just hit on the driving range, chipped on the practice green and putted on the 18th hole.
“I think it’ll be a whole different experience,” she said.
Johnson, who helped lead Ole Miss to the 2021 NCAA championship, also earned an invitation based on her world ranking. The No. 10-ranked amateur, Johnson was an All-American last season and played in the Arnold Palmer Cup along with Lindblad and Stone. The former No. 1 ranked junior player in Louisiana while attending the Math, Science and Arts Academy, Johnson did not make the cut in last year’s tournament.