If you want to know how versatile the LSU defensive backs can be, reviewing the first quarter against Miami is a good place to start.
You’ll see Grant Delpit play strong safety at an even level with linebackers, blitzing from the left side on the first play of the game, right on the second, then dropping back to free safety on the third defensive drive.
You’ll see Terrence Alexander, a former Stanford cornerback, record a field goal-forcing pass breakup as a nickel safety.
You’ll see Kary Vincent and JaCoby Stevens rotate between strong safety and nickel on consecutive plays.
You’ll see Kristian Fulton flip from left corner to right, substituting for a temporarily injured Greedy Williams, and that true freshman Kelvin Joseph—a converted safety—fills in for Fulton at left corner.
Then you’ll see Miami quarterback Malik Rosier test Fulton and Joseph on two separate sideline throws, and each throw will fall incomplete after highly contested one-on-one battles.
The continuous rotations would turn a baseball scorecard into a lead-based disaster. Maybe it’s easier to compare it to basketball, home of the stretch forward. These are no longer corners and safeties and nickels.
Might as well call them stretch safeties.
And together, those defensive backs have an average dimension of 6-foot-1, 195 pounds.
“You know, here’s the deal,” Ed Orgeron explained to a puzzled patron at his weekly radio show Wednesday night. “We’ve done a good job of recruiting nickel linebackers, nickel safeties, nickel corners. We’re going to put the fastest guys on the field. That’s what it takes nowadays.”
And if you look again at Miami’s first quarter, the team has essentially done the same thing on offense. The Hurricanes routinely ran four wide receiver sets, and Lawrence Cager—a 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior—was positioned in the slot.
You’ve got to have the stretch safety to cover the stretch tight end.
Plus, the Hurricanes were often running a no-huddle offense, which makes flexible personnel all the more useful.
“If it’s hurry-up offense and we can’t get to our side, we can definitely play each other’s positions,” Delpit said. “I feel like that helps.I feel like we all can play any safety position on the field.”
Throughout preseason camp, the defensive players were talking about how diverse their personnel was, and the conversation was probably best represented by sophomore Ray Thornton, who said there really wasn’t a difference between the Buck linebacker and the Field linebacker anymore.
“This year, instead of making one side more versatile than the other, we’re working to have more equality,” he said. “We work to flip flop. It’s collectively the same thing.”
In one play against Miami, starting Buck linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson split out to cover a slot receiver—something you’d hardly have ever seen Arden Key do.
Perhaps that goes even deeper into how much of a loss Chaisson was. Orgeron announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-4, 238-pound sophomore would miss the season due to an apparent left knee injury he suffered in the fourth quarter.
But Dave Aranda still has the rest of the tools in his defensive personnel, and Orgeron has credited part of the newfound scheme to the addition of first-year safeties coach Bill Busch. Last season Corey Raymond was the team’s only defensive backs coach, and now the two individually coach corners and safeties.
Sometimes, during LSU’s open practices, defensive backs can be seen rotating between drills with Busch and drills with Raymond.
During Wednesday’s practice, Williams wore a gold non-contact jersey, and if he happens to not play in Saturday’s season opener at Southeastern, the secondary has enough depth to fill in.
“It’s just getting guys in position to play,” said Williams, who said after Sunday’s game that his departure was due to cramps. “Being a brotherhood. Staying together. When their name’s called, they’re ready to play.”
So, chart the defensive backs and their positionings if you will, but keep an eraser handy: Orgeron pointed out Wednesday that they still have yet to play sophomore Jontre Kirklin—a 6-foot, 182-pound versatile defensive back who was a former star quarterback at Lutcher High.
“We think we have found some depth in that area,” Orgeron said.