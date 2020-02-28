Another LSU player kicked off his NFL combine workouts and opened eyes with his wheels.
Saadhiq Charles clocked in at a 5.05 in the 40-yard dash as the offensive linemen began their drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Charles measured in at 6-4, 321 pounds and his time had him sitting No. 7 among offensive lineman early on, with Boise State's Ezra Cleveland leading the way at 4.94.
Here’s LSU’s Saahdiq Charles with the official 5.05 40-yard dash at the combine today. Currently No. 4 among the OL group. That’s a big man moving big fast. pic.twitter.com/exQLj8v7s8— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) February 28, 2020
The combine record for lineman is still held by Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who ran a 4.71 in 2013.
Charles is one of three LSU offensive lineman running drills and 16 Tigers players invited to the combine.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
Saahdiq Charles, OT
(position ranking in parentheses)
- Age: 20 (junior)
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 321 pounds
- Arms: 33"
- Hands: 10"
- 40-yard dash: 5.05 (7)
- Bench press:
- Vertical jump:
- Broad jump:
- 3-cone:
- 20-yard shuttle:
- 60-yard shuttle:
- Prospect grade: 6.20 (Good backup who could become starter)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
There's consensus upside surrounding Charles' ability, but there will be some focus on the three games he missed in 2018, plus the six in 2019, due to disciplinary action. In three seasons, Charles started in 26 games at left tackle and was part of the offensive line's substantial improvement in 2019 that won them the Joe Moore Award for top unit in the nation.
EXPERT QUOTES
Mel Kiper: "Saahdiq Charles is a developmental tackle... (For NFL teams in need) there's just no depth at tackle (in the draft). That's the issue. After the top group, you're not going to find one unless you can develop a Saahdiq Charles at LSU... the top 5 are pretty defined."
Ric Serritella: "A gifted athlete at the position, Charles is one of the more gifted pass protectors in the 2020 NFL Draft class. With active feet and ability to redirect smoothly, he is able to cleanly work though his kick slide with no issue. When poised with inside move-counters, Charles is quickly able to redirect and assume leverage... Charles will have to add mass to his frame in order to project favorably as a starting caliber offensive lineman in the NFL... The upside is there. His future developmental potential is obvious. In the short term, Charles will struggle to garner significant reps on the professional level."
Draft projection: Round 4 to Round 7 pick (Serritella)
