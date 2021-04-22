Giovanni DiGiacomo_Ole Miss
LSU center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo celebrates a leadoff double in the seventh inning Thursday, April 22, against Ole Miss.

 Photo courtesy Ole Miss athletics

LSU plays Friday night against Ole Miss with a chance to win the series. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and Ole Miss is ranked No. 9, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 23-14, 5-11 in the SEC. Ole Miss is 27-11, 9-7.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (2-0, 3.35 ERA, 51.0 IP, 9 BB, 50 SO); UM – Jr. LHP Doug Nikhazy (4-1, 1.86 ERA, 38.2 IP, 16 BB, 59 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Doug Nikhazy opened the year as Ole Miss’ ace before missing two weeks with a chest strain, an injury that pushed him into the No. 2 slot. The left-hander pitched a one-hit shutout last week against Mississippi State with a career-high 12 strikeouts. LSU may have a tough time scoring against Nikhazy. It needs redshirt junior AJ Labas to keep the score close against Ole Miss’ offense and hope the bullpen can hold on if the Tigers take a lead.

